Jolt Capital announces the first closing of its new fund, Jolt Capital V, at 600 million euros

Jolt Capital, first European private equity firm dedicated to growth deeptech, announces the first closing of Jolt Capital V, at 600 million euros

PARIS, FRANCE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolt Capital, the leading European private equity firm dedicated to growth deeptech, announces the first closing of its new fund, Jolt Capital V, at 600 million euros, with a hard cap of 1.1 billion euros.The Article 9 (under SFDR) fund Jolt Capital V is totally aligned with the investment thesis that has become Jolt Capital’s hallmark: enabling the best European scaleups with original intellectual property to access sufficient capital to become true global champions.This first closing is supported by a broad base of sovereign wealth funds, some already familiar with Jolt Capital and others subscribing for the first time. Other categories of investors (insurance companies, European banks and pension funds, family offices) are also well represented, with several LPs having subscribed to previous vintages and others investing in Jolt Capital for the first time. This first closing includes the cornerstone investment of €260m made by the European Investment Fund with support from the ETCI program, announced in September 2025.Whether it’s the return of industrial realities, the growing importance of dual-use technologies, or the notion of sovereignty, many geopolitical elements confirm the strategy pursued by Jolt Capital since 2012. Steering clear of the hype surrounding certain highly publicized technologies, the management company continues its efforts to develop European “rhinos,” those industrial deeptech companies, with several successful portfolio exits earlier this year (NILT in diffractive optics and UnitySC in semiconductor metrology).The fundraising for this new vintage comes alongside the strengthening of Jolt Capital’s teams (now 45 people representing 15 nationalities) with the recent opening and consolidation of several offices abroad (Canada, Japan, South Korea). The proprietary artificial intelligence platform Jolt.Ninja is also ramping up, now encompassing 5 million companies in its database and entering a new phase of deployment to several dozen deeptech seed funds and international corporate venture arms.“Most countries now recognize the importance for their sovereignty of having access to cutting-edge technologies in order to reduce the risk of dependence on the U.S.–China duopoly. As startup financing is now fairly well covered, sovereign wealth funds have understood the need to contribute to the next level of growth capital, particularly by compensating for the lack of targeted allocation of savings toward the best technological scaleups. Moreover, these sovereign funds have also become aware of the need to pool their resources—for example by combining them within this Jolt Capital V fund—in order to deploy investments of sufficient size into the most promising companies. With its substantial pipeline of scaleups ready to move to the next level, Europe is more than ever asserting itself as a natural destination for deeptech investors.” says Jean Schmitt, President and Managing Partner of Jolt Capital.“That several major LPs from our previous funds are among the subscribers to this new vintage from the very first closing is a sign of confidence in Jolt Capital’s signature model, based on disciplined investments in companies with differentiated intellectual property, sourcing supported by our proprietary AI platform Jolt.Ninja, and metronomic processes for growth support. There is no doubt that the consistent performance and strong returns of our previous funds were also decisive in attracting new subscribers and securing the continued loyalty of existing ones,” comments Eric Arnould, General Partner and Head of Investor Relations.Overall, this first closing is supported by a very high-quality base of French, European, and international investors, demonstrating the increasing institutionalization and internationalization of the firm’s LP base. The Jolt Capital V fund will finance the growth of around twenty European deeptech companies in the fields of semiconductors, medical devices, advanced materials, applied artificial intelligence, energy management, and technical software.About Jolt CapitalJolt Capital is Europe’s leading investment fund exclusively dedicated to growth-stage deeptech companies. Since 2011, Jolt Capital has invested in European B2B companies with differentiating technologies and a strong sustainability impact. Thanks to an experienced team of technology investors and an AI-driven approach to identifying and executing unique transactions, Jolt Capital has built a solid track record of successful exits. Jolt Capital is headquartered in Paris, with an extended presence across Europe, as well as in Canada, South Korea, and Japan.Press contacts(Steele&Holt) Robin Legros : jolt@steeleandholt.com / +33 7 88 32 78 28

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.