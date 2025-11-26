Hitech Construction Africa (UK) Signs MoU with British Steel for the Modernization of Nigeria’s Major Port Complexes

This project is vital to strengthening Nigeria’s port capacity and long-term growth. Partnering with British Steel ensures the modernization is delivered with high-quality, durable materials.” — Ronald Chagoury Jr., Vice-Chairman of Hitech Construction Africa Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitech Construction Africa Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Steel on November 19, 2025, during the UK Export Finance Supplier Fair. The MoU was signed by Emile Antone, Head of Procurement at Hitech Construction Africa Ltd., and Craig Harvey, Commercial Director at British Steel.As part of this partnership, British Steel, one of the UK’s leading steel producers and exporters, will supply essential structural materials to ITB-Hitech Nigeria for the modernization and rehabilitation of the Tin Can Island and Lagos Apapa Port Complexes, a flagship initiative designed to modernize Nigeria’s port infrastructure, boost operational efficiency, and expand the country’s trade capacity.Craig Harvey, Commercial Director at British Steel, said:“At British Steel, we have vast experience of supplying a wide range of products to international customers. We are delighted to play such a significant role in this rehabilitation project and the signing of the MoU demonstrates our commitment to building stronger futures in the region.”Hitech and ITB Nigeria have long been at the forefront of Nigeria’s most transformative and legacy infrastructure projects, advancing engineering excellence and strengthening the country’s industrial base. Their collaboration with UK partners reflects a shared vision for sustainable development and high-quality delivery across major national projects.This milestone underscores the continued strengthening of UK–Nigeria trade relations and the role of private sector partnerships in delivering transformative infrastructure.

