Macaques in Flora Park to be relocated to Seac Pai Van Park for more comfortable living environment

MACAU, November 26 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) plans to gradually relocate the eleven macaques in Flora Park to Seac Pai Van Park to provide them with a more comfortable living environment. The mentioned work will be carried out in an orderly manner in early December.

The macaque zone inside Flora Park has been in use for many years and the cages in the zone has shown damage such as concrete spalling and exposed steel beams. Meanwhile, visitors often feed the macaques in the zone, posing risks to the animals’ health and spread of diseases. After obtaining the opinions of animal care experts in the Chinese mainland and taking the conditions such as the animals’ safety and health into consideration, IAM has planned to relocate the eleven macaques in the zone to the monkey pavilion in Seac Pai Van Park and keep them in an area separate from other primates.

The monkey pavilion in Seac Pai Van Park provides a naturalistic setting for animals. Various plants have been planted inside the activity areas, and structures are installed for the animals to climb. Each activity area is connected to the animal quarters, where temperature conditioning system is installed inside to provide a comfortable space for animals to live and rest in different weather conditions, so that the newly relocated eleven macaques can stay in a more ideal living space.