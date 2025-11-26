Online Bookshop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau offers special promotion and new books to celebrate the establishment of the 26th Anniversary of the Macao SAR

MACAU, November 26 - In celebration of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the Online Bookshop, launched by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will launch special offers from 1 to 31 December in appreciation of the readers’ support. Readers may enjoy a 20% discount on a number of books on the website, as well as 50% and 10% discount on back issues and recent issues of the Review of Culture, respectively. In addition, readers may receive an exquisite gift of a “Iec Long Firecracker Factory Bookmark” on any book purchase on the Online BookShop (by each transaction) during the abovementioned period. The gifts are available while stocks last.

In addition, several new books are also launched on the Online BookShop, including, Measured Drawings of the “Historic Centre of Macao”, Macao Parallel Worlds, as well as Review of Culture (Chinese Edition, Issue No. 124; International Edition, Issue No. 78). Among them, Measured Drawings of the “Historic Centre of Macao” published in 2005, was well received by the public. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, the IC reissued a new edition of the publication which further highlights the unique charm of Macao’s architectural heritage.

Macao Parallel Worlds brings together the research results of the architects Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu, complemented by photographs recorded by Iwan Baan, presenting the urban landscape shaped by the emergence of newly built large-scale leisure and entertainment complexes and the planning and architecture of the new urban zone. The book records the unique urban landscape featuring the coexistence of historic and modern buildings amidst the high-density development, showcasing the diverse connotations that transcend the title of the “Las Vegas of the Orient”.

IC offers books and publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, exhibitions, performing arts, and academic research and studies. The Online Bookshop supports electronic payments. Local readers can choose to pick up their books in person at the IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane), while other addressees outside Macao can request the delivery of publications through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations.

For more information, please visit the Online Bookshop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop or email IC at bookshop@icm.gov.mo.