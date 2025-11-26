Submit Release
Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn continues from this Thursday to Sunday

MACAU, November 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn will continue from this Thursday to Sunday (27 to 30 November) at Tap Siac Square, featuring a new group of cultural and creative brands. All are welcome to visit.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market boasts over 200 distinctive handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative entities from Macao, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea each week. More than 90% of the participating entities are new this week compared to last week, offering a diverse range of cultural and creative products including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, natural and handmade products. The event will also be complemented with a number of creative workshops as well as music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful workshop applicants are advised to attend on time.

For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 during office hours.

