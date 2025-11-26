Survey on manpower needs and wages for the third quarter of 2025 – financial activities

MACAU, November 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 8,546 full-time employees in Financial Activities at the end of the third quarter of 2025, similar to the same quarter last year. Among them, 7,225 were engaged in the Banking Sector and 840 in Insurance Activities.

In September 2025, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in Financial Activities were MOP32,460, up by 2.0% year-on-year. Average earnings of those in the Banking Sector and Insurance Activities stood at MOP32,680 (+1.8%) and MOP34,810 (+2.9%) respectively.

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, number of job vacancies in Financial Activities went up by 107 year-on-year to 315, with vacancies in the Banking Sector (256) rising by 104. Regarding the Banking Sector, the job vacancy rate (3.4%) rose by 1.3 percentage points. Number of new recruits (329) increased by 25 year-on-year, and the employee recruitment rate (4.6%) grew by 0.4 percentage points. This reflected a rise in demand for manpower in the Banking Sector.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of Financial Activities for the third quarter of 2025 mainly covered the Banking Sector, Insurance Activities and Other Financial Intermediation (e.g. payment service institutions, financial leasing companies), which included financial institutions supervised by the Monetary Authority of Macao but excluded insurance agents and brokers not directly employed by insurance companies. Employees refer to resident and non-resident employees living in or outside the Macao Special Administrative Region.