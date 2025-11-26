Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts opens next Tuesday at the Tap Seac Gallery

MACAU, November 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts 2025 – Chinese Painting and Calligraphy Category” will be inaugurated on 2 December (Tuesday), at 6:30pm, at the Tap Seac Gallery. All are welcome to participate.

The “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts” has been held for many years, aiming at promoting the preservation, innovation and sustainable development of traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy in Macao through the open call for Chinese painting and calligraphy works. The exhibition will present 61 pieces/sets of artworks on diverse themes, including epigraphic rubbings that represent urban memories, works that interpret Taoist philosophy with ink and brush, ink paintings that incorporate elements of intangible cultural heritage, and calligraphy works inspired by styles from the Song and Ming dynasties. The exhibition also features works that show the reflections on life through the depiction of objects and innovative sketches of nature with ink and brush, fully demonstrating the creative achievements of Macao artists in the field of traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy, as well as their creativity and vibrancy in exploring multiple aspects.

This year’s exhibition received an enthusiastic response from Macao's art sector. A total of 161 pieces/sets of artworks from 161 artistic practitioners were received since the open call in May, covering traditional Chinese painting, calligraphy, seal engraving, and experimental ink art. After a rigorous selection by the jury, 61 pieces/sets were shortlisted for exhibition and 10 artworks received the “Outstanding Artworks Award”. The winning artists are (ranked by the order of strokes of the Chinese surnames): He Guohong, Ho Weng Chi, Mok Hei Sai, Chang Cheng Cheng, Vong Mio Ngo, Wong Monica Wondlarm, Ye Jiehao, Liu Yuqu, Lu Shaoyi, and Im Hok Lon.

The exhibition is held from 3 December 2025 to 8 January 2026 at the Tap Seac Gallery, and is open daily from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays. Admission is free. During the exhibition period in December, guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin will be available at 3pm and 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, as well as on 22, 23, and 26 December, respectively.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo or call IC through tel. no. 2836 6866 during office hours.