Healthcare Cyber Security Market to Reach $57.25 Bn by 2030 on Growing Threat Landscape

Rising cyber threats, digital healthcare expansion, and strict data protection norms are accelerating the growth of the healthcare cyber security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Service), by Security Type (Network Security, Application Security, Device Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global healthcare cyber security market was valued at USD 12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.The healthcare cyber security market is growing rapidly as healthcare providers continue adopting digital technologies such as electronic health records, telemedicine, connected medical devices, and cloud-based systems. This digital shift has significantly expanded the industry's attack surface, making healthcare one of the most targeted sectors by cybercriminals. As a result, organizations are prioritizing robust cyber security solutions to protect sensitive medical information, ensure operational continuity, and maintain regulatory compliance.The increasing volume of patient data, reliance on networked medical systems, and rising sophistication of attacks such as ransomware, phishing, and data breaches are driving the need for advanced security frameworks. Additionally, global regulatory requirements including HIPAA, GDPR, and industry-specific guidelines are pushing healthcare institutions to strengthen their security posture, thereby fueling market growth.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A01937 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The surge in ransomware attacks targeting hospitals, diagnostic centers, and insurers is a major factor propelling market demand. These attacks disrupt services, compromise critical data, and impose heavy financial burdens, making cybersecurity investments essential.Expanding adoption of IoT-enabled medical devices is creating additional vulnerabilities across healthcare networks. Securing connected devices has become a priority, encouraging vendors to develop specialized endpoint protection and network security solutions.Cloud adoption across healthcare systems is accelerating, enabling better scalability, remote access, and data storage. However, it also introduces new risks related to data leakage and unauthorized access, which in turn drives the demand for advanced cloud security and identity access management solutions.Growing awareness of digital identity protection and secure patient authentication is fueling the adoption of multifactor authentication (MFA), biometrics, and zero-trust security architectures. These technologies are becoming integral to safeguarding user access and controlling internal threats.Government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, along with increasing cybersecurity budgets, are creating significant opportunities for market players. Public–private collaborations and funding for cybersecurity upgrades are further supporting market expansion.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A01937 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is segmented by component, security type, deployment mode, and end user. Solutions such as network security, endpoint security, cloud security, application security, and identity access management account for a major share due to rising digital infrastructure adoption. By deployment mode, cloud-based solutions are experiencing strong growth. Key end users include hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, and diagnostic laboratories, each requiring tailored cybersecurity tools to protect patient data and operations.On the basis of component, the solution segment held the largest share of the healthcare cyber security market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the surge in data breaches across the healthcare sector following the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the service segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth, as increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks are creating a strong need for skilled cybersecurity professionals and managed security services.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America led the healthcare cyber security market in 2020 and is expected to uphold its leadership due to the strong presence of cybersecurity solution providers and stringent healthcare privacy regulations. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, supported by rising digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and increasing investment in healthcare cybersecurity technologies across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A01937 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the healthcare cyber security market analysis are AO Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McAfee Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Palo Alto Networks, SENSATO CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS, and Symantec Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the healthcare cyber security industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest healthcare cyber security market share in 2020.• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.• By security type, the network security segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Managed Application Services MarketVirtual Router MarketApp Analytics MarketAsia-Pacific Learning Management Systems MarketAsia Pacific Smartwatch Market

