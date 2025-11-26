LAKE FUSION Technologies, LLC and Moog Partner for Rotorcraft Safety

Partnership brings LFT’s LiDAR obstacle detection to Genesys Avionics Suite™

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAKE FUSION Technologies, LLC (LFT), a leader in advanced LiDAR solutions for aviation safety and situational awareness, today announced a strategic partnership with MOOG Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) to integrate LFT’s SitAwS LiDAR technology into MOOG’s Genesys Avionics

Suite™.



This collaboration delivers real-time wire and obstacle detection to the rotorcraft market, improving mission

capability and enhancing flight safety in day, night, and low-visibility conditions. The integration of SitAwS

into the Genesys Avionics Suite provides operators with a more economical and streamlined solution

compared to existing detect-and-avoid technologies.



“By combining our SitAwS LiDAR solution with MOOG’s proven Genesys Avionics Suite, we’re offering

rotorcraft operators a powerful, integrated approach to situational awareness and safety,” said Christian Meyer Global CEO & Managing Director of LAKE FUSION Technologies. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing practical, cutting-edge technologies that meet the real-world needs of operators. Moog Inc. has an exceptional track record of innovation and reliability in aerospace. At LAKE FUSION Technologies, we’re excited to work with such a forward-thinking company whose values align closely with our own. This collaboration allows us to deliver breakthrough solutions that strengthen safety, expand mission capabilities, and shape the future of rotorcraft operations”



About Lake Fusion Technologies

LAKE FUSION Technologies develops advanced rule-based solutions for aerospace, automotive and security applications. One of the central products, the SitAwS system, is designed to provide pilots with real-time situational awareness, enabling detection and avoidance of wires and obstacles even in

challenging environments.

For more information, visit www.lf-t.net

