Upcoming Book Explores the Changing Story of the UEFA Champions League

UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book titled Sleepwalking to a Super League is set to be released soon. Written by Kristian Russell, the book offers a clear, simple explanation of how the UEFA Champions League has changed over time and how those changes have shaped the competition we see today. The work aims to give readers a calm and easy understanding of the journey that has led European football to this point.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻The book looks at the history of the Champions League from its early years to the format planned for 2024 and beyond. It explains how the structure of the competition has moved slowly toward a model that resembles the ideas behind the European Super League proposal in 2021. Many fans reacted strongly to that proposal, yet few had a full sense of how the tournament had already been changing for decades. The book gives readers a wider view that is often missing from everyday discussions.𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸One of the main themes is the growing influence of money and how this has shaped decisions about the future of the competition. The book describes how financial pressures, format changes, and shifting priorities have guided the tournament since 1992. It also highlights how small adjustments over many seasons have combined to create a larger picture that points toward a different kind of European competition.The writing approach is simple and direct. It does not try to persuade or argue. It only sets out the events that brought the tournament to where it is today.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗜𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿The book is written for football fans of all ages, from around twelve and above. It may appeal to anyone who enjoys football, football history, or social history. Readers who follow the Champions League each season may find it helpful to understand how past decisions connect to the modern structure of the competition. It also suits readers who want information in a clear and steady tone without heavy detail.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗮 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸Kristian Russell began writing the book after the 2021 Super League proposal. The reaction to that moment showed him that many fans understood the emotion of the issue, but not the full history behind it. He also looked closely at the new format planned for the 2024-2025 season and felt that these changes needed to be seen in the wider context of how the tournament had developed over time. These two moments encouraged him to collect the history of the Champions League in one place.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Kristian Russell lives in England and works as a Business Analyst in the finance field. He has been a football fan since childhood and has spent many years studying and reading about football history. His interest lies in understanding the full story behind events rather than following short-term discussions. He enjoys bringing together details from the past so that the present becomes easier to understand. This is his first book.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁The book brings together the full history of the Champions League instead of focusing on one moment or one part of its development. It explains how many small changes over time have shaped the competition. Readers are given the full path of the tournament in a clear and simple voice. The aim is to help them see how the present-day structure is connected to a long chain of earlier decisions.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽𝘀The book is now moving through the final stages before publication. The manuscript has been completed and prepared for release, and the author is now sharing early information about the work. The purpose of this stage is to inform readers, football communities, and interested groups that the project is nearing its launch.

