Network Security Testing Market to Hit $10.8 Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats

Rising cyber threats and compliance requirements drive the global network security testing market growth and adoption across industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published Network Security Testing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (VPN Testing, Firewall Testing, Others), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and E Commerce, Education, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global network security testing market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.The global network security testing market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting enterprises worldwide. Organizations are investing heavily in identifying vulnerabilities in their network infrastructure to prevent data breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage. Network security testing solutions help companies proactively assess system weaknesses, implement robust security protocols, and ensure business continuity.Additionally, regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO standards, are compelling organizations to conduct regular network security assessments. The market is further fueled by the adoption of advanced technologies like cloud computing, IoT, and AI, which expand the attack surface, making network security testing a critical necessity for modern enterprises.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31339 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬• 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Increasing cyber threats and sophisticated hacking techniques are the primary drivers of the network security testing market. Organizations are prioritizing proactive security measures to mitigate potential risks and avoid costly data breaches.• 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: The growing adoption of cloud services, IoT devices, and connected infrastructures presents opportunities for network security testing vendors to offer advanced and automated testing solutions tailored to complex environments.• 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀: High implementation costs and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals pose challenges for organizations, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to adopt comprehensive network security testing solutions.• 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀: Integration of AI and machine learning in security testing is becoming increasingly popular, enabling predictive threat analysis and real-time vulnerability detection. Continuous testing and DevSecOps practices are gaining traction among enterprises.• 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀: Lack of awareness and limited budget allocations in certain regions can restrain market growth, as organizations may delay or underinvest in critical security testing measures.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31339 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The network security testing market is segmented by type (vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, security auditing, and risk assessment), by component (solutions and services), by deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), and by industry vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, retail, and others). Among these, vulnerability assessment solutions and service offerings dominate due to the rising need for continuous network monitoring and risk mitigation.𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹:The on-premise segment held the largest share of the network security testing market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This continued leadership is driven by the complex and specialized security requirements of many enterprises, which often demand customized, highly controlled security testing solutions. In contrast, the cloud segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, supported by its ease of deployment, scalability, and cost efficiency—factors that are increasingly encouraging organizations to adopt cloud-based security testing platforms.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀In 2021, North America led the global network security testing market and is expected to preserve this position during the forecast period. The region’s mature technology ecosystem, combined with heightened cybersecurity awareness and advanced threat landscapes, continues to boost the adoption of network security testing solutions. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to register notable growth in the coming years, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding IT infrastructure, and a highly competitive business environment. These factors are expected to accelerate the demand for network security testing across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31339 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the network security testing market analysis are AT&T, Checkmarx Ltd., Cigniti, Core Security, Data Theorem, Inc., IBM, ImpactQA, Kryptowire, LogRhthym, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, NowSecure, Parasoft, PortSwigger Ltd., Rapid7, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, SecureWorks, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., and Veracode. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the network security testing industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By deployment model, the on premise segment accounted for the largest network security testing market share in 2021.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest network security testing market forecast in 2021.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Cloud Api MarketChildren Entertainment Centers MarketBlockchain In Retail MarketAsia-Pacific ERP Software Market3d Rendering Service Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.