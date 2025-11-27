Plastic Films & Sheets Market to Grow at 6.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Plastic Films & Sheets Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size And Growth?

Recently, the plastic films & sheets market has significantly expanded. It is expected to rise from $87.33 billion in 2024 to $91.86 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The historical growth trend is largely down to the expansion of packaging and labeling sectors, growth in food and beverage packaging arena, surge in demand for flexible and robust materials, emergence of high-barrier films, and an upswing in agriculture and greenhouse applications.

The market for plastic films and sheets is projected to witness substantial growth over the next few years, reaching a value of $119.53 billion in 2029 with a 6.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth throughout the forecast timeframe is attributed to factors such as the development of sustainable and recyclable plastic films, the rise in e-commerce and shipping, tailor-made film solutions to meet specific packaging requirements, increasing demand for biodegradable and compostable films, the growth in the electronics and displays sector, incorporation in photovoltaic and renewable energy systems, and a rise in usage in healthcare and medical packaging. Notable trends to look for during the forecast period comprise of the advancement in nanocomposite plastic films, adherence to regulations concerning plastic film safety, smart and RFID-enabled plastic packaging, plastic films with antimicrobial and anti-fogging properties, and collaborations between film and material science.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Plastic Films & Sheets Market?

The expansion of the plastic industry is likely to spur the development of the plastic films and sheets market in the future. The term ""plastic industry"" pertains to enterprises involved in the production of polymer materials, collectively known as plastics. These are lightweight, malleable chemical compounds with unique characteristics. Plastic films and sheets offer numerous benefits for the plastic industry, including weight reduction in manufacturing components, robust packaging solutions, strength, and longevity. These benefits make them suitable for a wide range of sectors, including automotive, food and drink, construction, electronics, healthcare, and more. For instance, the American Mold Builders Association, a US organization committed exclusively to the U.S. mould manufacturing sector, reported in an article published in March 2022 that plastic production rose by 7.1% and is projected to increase at an annual rate of 4.5%. Hence, the scaling of the plastic industry is fuelling the expansion of the plastic film and sheet market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Plastic Films & Sheets Market?

Major players in the Plastic Films & Sheets include:

• Amcor Inc.

• Berry Plastic Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• UFlex Limited

• Toyobo Co Ltd

• Jindal Poly Films Limited

• Dupont Teijin Films Limited

• Taghleef Industries LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Plastic Films & Sheets Market?

Leading corporations in the plastic films and sheets industry are investing in new technological advancements to maintain their market share and cater to specific needs. As an illustration, in April 2023, Daetwyler Holding, an industrial machinery production firm based in Switzerland, launched its UltraShield fluoropolymer film coating technology as well as film and spray fluoropolymer coating techniques designed for injectable medication elastomeric closures. UltraShield's distinct chemical and functional traits are designed to secure pharmaceutical storage at ultralow temperatures, reaching up to -80°C. Alongside this, it also blends seamlessly with present solvent-based pharmaceutical excipients. The creation of UltraShield falls under Datwyler's FirstLine mindset, presenting cutting-edge clean room mechanisms, automated production units, comprehensive automatic visual examination, and a unique washing procedure.

How Is The Plastic Films & Sheets Market Segmented?

The plastic films & sheets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Other Type

2) By Application: Food Packaging, Stretch Film, Shrink Film, Heavy Duty Bags, Film on Reel, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Printing, Agriculture, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polypropylene (PP): Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Polypropylene Homopolymer Films

2) By Polyethylene (PE): Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

3) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Flexible PVC Films, Rigid PVC Sheets, PVC Coated Films

4) By Rubber: Natural Rubber Films, Synthetic Rubber Films, Rubber Coated Sheets

5) By Other Types: Polystyrene Films, Polycarbonate Sheets, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Films

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Plastic Films & Sheets Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the top position in the market for plastic films and sheets, and it is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The market report for plastic films & sheets encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

