Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market CAGR 17.4% from 2025 to 2029 | $14.07 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of autonomous vehicle chassis technology in previous years. This market is predicted to increase from $6.30 billion in 2024 to $7.42 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The remarkable growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the heightened adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, the surge in automotive electrification, the rising utilization of lightweight materials, an increasing emphasis on vehicle stability and control, and an escalating consumer preference for luxury and comfort.

Expectations for the autonomous vehicle chassis technology market indicate substantial growth in the coming years. It's projected to reach $14.08 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. This growth during the forecast period is fueled by increased requisition for autonomous and electric fleets, urbanization expansion, smart city projects, and a heightened focus on environment-friendly manufacturing processes. The escalating popularity of mobility-as-a-service and consumer anticipation for ride comfort and safety also contribute significantly. Dominant trends during the forecast period consist of advancing electrified chassis designs, implementation of cybersecurity frameworks into chassis systems, invention in adaptive driving and handling technologies, innovation in battery incorporation within the chassis structure, and progression in software-defined vehicle chassis.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market?

The escalating requirement of consumers for mobility solutions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the autonomous vehicle chassis technology market in the future. This rising demand is triggered by urbanization and traffic congestion, as more and more city inhabitants are confronted with packed roads and are in search of effective, versatile, and convenient transport choices. The technology underpinning autonomous vehicle chassis improves mobility solutions by supplying a versatile, secure, and efficient vehicle base that facilitates effortless autonomous transport across passenger, commercial, and delivery sectors. For instance, the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization based in France, recorded new registrations of electric cars in the United States at 1.4 million in 2024, a jump of over 40% from 2022. Hence, this burgeoning consumer requirement for mobility solutions is sparking the growth of the autonomous vehicle chassis technology market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Magna International Incorporated

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• Aptiv PLC

• Schaeffler AG

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market?

The major corporations active in the autonomous vehicle chassis technology market are concentrating on developing innovative offerings such as adaptable and reusable chassis platforms. The aim is to augment adaptability, curtail expenses, and expedite deployment throughout numerous autonomous applications. The term 'modular and reusable chassis platforms' pertains to flexible vehicle foundation structures that can accommodate different upper bodies or applications, making the same chassis reusable for multiple types of autonomous vehicles, including passenger, logistics, or sanitation vehicles. For example, in January 2023, the China-based tech enterprise, Shanghai Xiantu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., introduced the fourth iteration of its autonomous chassis, Roboard-X. This chassis boasts a modular and platform-based design that facilitates efficient reuse in varied scenarios. The design of the chassis is modular and cab-less, permitting its flexible use in passenger vehicles, logistic vehicles, and sweepers. The integrated hardware of the Roboard-X comprises an automotive-grade wire control system, dual automotive-grade SoC computing modules with over 600 TOPS capacity, and a comprehensive perception system that merges LiDAR, cameras, and millimeter-wave radars to guarantee precision and reliability. The platform design allows the Roboard chassis and the upper X modules to be independently modified, considerably reducing development time and costs for both customers and R&D teams.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market Report?

The autonomous vehicle chassis technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Sensors, Actuators, Control Units, Software

2) By Technology Type: Electric Chassis, Hybrid Chassis, Fuel Cell Technology, Conventional Internal Combustion Engine Chassis

3) By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Carbon Fiber, Other Material Type

4) By Chassis Type: Conventional Chassis, Modular Chassis, Skateboard Chassis

5) By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Driverless Delivery Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Sensors: Light Detection And Ranging Sensors, Radar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Camera Sensors

2) By Actuators: Steering Actuators, Braking Actuators, Throttle Actuators, Suspension Actuators

3) By Control Units: Electronic Control Units, Chassis Control Modules, Powertrain Control Units, Vehicle Dynamics Controllers

4) By Software: Perception Software, Path Planning Software, Control Algorithm Software, Simulation And Testing Software

View the full autonomous vehicle chassis technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-vehicle-chassis-technology-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Market?

In the 2025 Autonomous Vehicle Chassis Technology Global Market Report, North America held the top spot as the most dominant region from the previous year, 2024. Projections indicate that the fastest pace of growth is expected from Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The comprehensive report covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

