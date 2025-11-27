AAY Investments Group Confirms Participation in GHAITH 2025 Global Medical AI Summit

AAY Investments Group

AAY Investments Group will attend GHAITH 2025 in Dubai to support global discussions on ethical and responsible medical AI.

GHAITH 2025 serves as an important platform for medical leaders, innovators, and humanitarian organizations working to ensure that AI technologies advance global healthcare responsibly and ethically.” — Senior Advisor, AAY Investments Group

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAY Investments Group is pleased to confirm its participation in GHAITH 2025, the internationally recognized humanitarian and scientific summit dedicated to advancing ethical, responsible, and human-centered applications of Artificial Intelligence in global healthcare. Scheduled for 26–27 November 2025 in Dubai, the event is designed primarily for doctors, medical professionals, and scientific specialists, with a limited number of invited attendees from other sectors to offer support or expertise when relevant.AAY Investments Group will be represented by a senior advisor and long-standing contributor to the firm’s global initiatives. The advisor will be present at the summit as a participant, engaging with attendees and offering professional support when needed. While not part of the structured sessions, the advisor will be on hand to provide general information about AAY’s investment initiatives if requested, ensuring complete neutrality and compliance with event guidelines.AAY’s participation brings an added dimension to the summit’s discussions. As medical AI continues to evolve, many pioneering initiatives encounter challenges related to long-term funding, compliance preparation, ethical oversight, and cross-regional implementation. Through its global project experience, AAY offers perspective on how innovative healthcare technologies can be structured for responsible growth, ensuring they remain aligned with humanitarian goals, sustainable development standards, and equitable patient access. The firm’s presence contributes to the broader dialogue by helping bridge the gap between groundbreaking medical advances and the practical pathways required to bring them into real-world systems.“GHAITH 2025 serves as an important platform for medical leaders, innovators, and humanitarian organizations working to ensure that AI technologies advance global healthcare responsibly and ethically,” the advisor noted. “AAY Investments Group is honored to participate as an observer and supporter of these vital conversations.”AAY’s involvement aligns with its long-standing commitment to supporting humanitarian, scientific, and infrastructure-focused initiatives grounded in transparency, compliance, and long-term social value. By attending the summit, the firm deepens its understanding of emerging AI-driven healthcare trends, including frameworks that prioritize patient wellbeing, responsible data use, and scalable international cooperation.Hosted by the International Society of Medical AI (ISMAI) and Balsam Healthcare Group, GHAITH 2025 continues to attract international recognition for its leadership in shaping the responsible future of medical AI.AAY Investments Group looks forward to gaining insights, supporting collaboration where relevant, and contributing to the broader global dialogue surrounding ethical healthcare innovation.Learn more about AAY Investments Group here.

