Point Of Care Diagnostics Market to Hit USD 7.43 Billion in 2032, Fueled by Home Testing and Rapid Platforms

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.81 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.43 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032. The point-of-care diagnostics market is gaining significant traction as demand increases for rapid, decentralized testing solutions. The rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, alongside continuous technological advancements and expanded use in home and remote care settings, is fueling market growth across global healthcare systems.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1515 Global Pont of Care Diagnostics Key TakeawaysGlobal point of care diagnostics demand is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2025 and 2032.In 2025, lateral flow assays segment is slated to account for 40.5% of the market share due to their portability, speed, and wide use in infectious disease and at-home testing.By application, infectious disease testing segment is projected to dominate the POC diagnostics market during the forecast period.Based on end user, hospital segment is anticipated to contribute 41.5% of the global market in 2025.North America is likely to retain its dominance, capturing 42.6 % of the global point of care diagnostics market share in 2025.Rising Adoption of Portable and Molecular Technologies Fueling GrowthThe point of care diagnostic market is expanding rapidly, as molecular point-of-care diagnostics become more accurate and compact. These platforms allow near-lab-level testing at bedside or in remote settings, boosting the point of care diagnostics market value. Home healthcare providers are increasingly using home healthcare point-of-care devices to monitor chronic diseases. Innovations in microfluidics-based POC devices reduce the size of analyzers, improving accessibility and speed.Portable diagnostic analyzers are transforming emergency and home care by enabling rapid, real-time testing outside traditional labs. These devices allow rapid point-of-care testing for glucose, cardiac markers, and infectious diseases. Bidirectional data connectivity helps clinicians receive results instantly and adjust treatments accordingly. This trend supports the growing point of care diagnostics market demand in decentralized settings.Black Friday Mega Sale Offer: Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Market Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1515 Challenges in Legacy Systems and Market PenetrationThe cost of portable diagnostic analyzers is one of the biggest barriers to scaling point-of-care testing, particularly in low-resource environments. The use of centralized labs by many healthcare providers is due to low budgets and the availability of infrastructure. The price and regulatory barriers are impediments to the use of sophisticated POC devices. Consequently, the point-of-care diagnostics market growth is suppressed in the emerging markets.The costs of integration with the legacy healthcare systems can be very expensive in terms of IT investments. Most hospitals do not have connectivity enabling automated POC testing data to enter the electronic health records. The near-patient testing solutions cannot be maximally effective without an integrated system. This gap is a major aspect that should be bridged to increase POC adoption.Shift Toward Decentralized, Connected Diagnostics Creating Growth ProspectsDecentralized healthcare models are accelerating the adoption of point of care testing in non-traditional settings. Emergency care point of care testing helps clinicians make faster decisions, especially in critical situations. Devices designed for home use improve patient access to diagnostics as well as reduce hospital load. This shift supports broader decentralization of healthcare.Wearable or handheld POC analyzers enable continuous monitoring of chronic conditions. Patients with diabetes rely on point-of-care glucose monitoring to self-manage their condition. Similarly, cardiac patients benefit from POC cardiac biomarker testing in outpatient settings. These trends are reshaping how diagnostics are delivered and consumed.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1515 Analyst’s View“The point of care diagnostics market is expanding quickly as healthcare systems shift toward rapid, decentralized testing. Advances in molecular POC technologies and portable diagnostic analyzers are transforming conventional lab processes. With rising home-care adoption and growing emergency testing needs, point-of-care solutions are becoming essential across clinical settings,” said a senior CMI analyst.Emerging Point of Care Diagnostic Market TrendsThe adoption of digitally connected testing devices is accelerating as healthcare shifts toward remote monitoring and telehealth-driven models. Real-time data transfer supports quicker clinical decisions and strengthens continuity of care across urban and rural settings. Advancements in point of care devices are enabling faster diagnostics beyond traditional clinical environments.Rising patient demand for convenience and early detection is increasing the use of home-based rapid tests for infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and chronic conditions. Simplified kits supported by mobile apps allow self-sampling and instant interpretation of results. This democratization of testing enhances accessibility and reinforces momentum in the near-patient testing market globally.Manufacturers are integrating AI-driven interpretation engines into next-generation POC devices to reduce diagnostic variability and improve accuracy. These intelligent algorithms support automated result analysis, clinical triaging, and risk prediction. This shift is pushing advanced innovation within the molecular point-of-care diagnostics landscape and strengthening clinical decision support.Competitor InsightsLeading players in the point of care diagnostics market report include:Hoffmann-La Roche LtdAbbott LaboratoriesSiemens Healthineers AGBecton, Dickinson & Company (BD)Qiagen Inc.Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)Instrumentation LaboratoryNova Biomedical CorporationbioMérieux SAGE HealthcarePhilips HealthcareQuest DiagnosticsFujifilm MedicalThermo Fisher ScientificHologicCanonIDEXX LaboratoriesSysmexQuidelOrthoRecent DevelopmentsIn July 2025, the biosciences and diagnostics division of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) declared a combination with Waters Corporation valued at USD 17.5billion. The acquisition will also enhance the presence of BD in the multiplex diagnostics and point-of-care (POC) testing.In July 2025, Volition introduced a new lateral-flow assay that measures nucleosomes in point-of-care settings. The novel solution has the tendency to enhance sensing of disease biomarkers.In August 2025, Molbio Diagnostics submitted a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to SEBI to raise funds via an IPO, marking its expansion plans and a more focused approach to POC diagnostic services.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

