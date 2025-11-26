Papua New Guinea Launches National Digital ID and Identity Wallet Powered by TECH5’s DPI Platform

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Papua New Guinea has officially launched its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and ecosystem. On November 24, during the Digital Transformation Summit 2025, the country’s Prime Minister, Hon James Marape, introduced a Digital ID called SevisPass, provisioned to a multi-functional digital identity wallet called SevisWallet.TECH5, an innovator in the field of biometrics and digital identity, is the government’s technology partner for this project, providing its T5-OmniTrust platform that includes the trust service, digital wallet, decentralised contactless capture and matching (1:N and 1:1) functionality through T5-AirSnap and T5-OmniMatch ABIS platforms, as well as decentralised Digital ID credential technology allowing storage of an ID in a secure machine-readable code: the T5-Cryptograph.This announcement follows the official endorsement of the National Digital Identity Policy 2025 by the Government of Papua New Guinea. This policy is developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and aims to establish a foundational digital identity framework that will streamline access to government services, reduce fraud, and enhance data protection across sectors. It aligns with the broader Digital Government Act 2022.Papua New Guinea plans to use a tiered approach for ID assurance, where citizens can get a Tier 1 SevisPass with a low assurance level and establish an initial identity profile for pre-registration into other ID systems. Issuance of this ID requires provision of biometrics and mandatory demographic fields only and can be used only for low-risk transactions.The next tier allows issuance of an enhanced Digital ID as a Tier 2 SevisPass with the assurance that strengthens identity assurance with Government issued ID documents that are captured and verified with data anchors like the Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority. It requires biometric data and one supporting document for the issuance and is suitable for agencies transitioning toward full DPI integration.Tier 3 SevisPass provides a comprehensive digital ID with a high level of assurance. Its issuance requires provision of biometric data and multiple supporting documents; it ensures interoperability across government systems and can be used for secure and verified service delivery.In the future, the country plans to add a fourth, highest level of assurance. Such a digital ID will enable real-time authentication, trust scoring, and cross-sectoral interoperability for high-value digital services. It will require continuous verification via multi-source data validation, AI/ML-driven anomaly detection, and consent-based data sharing.A citizen can go to an official portal and create a SevisPass based on the level of assurance they want to have, and it will be delivered to their SevisWallet within seconds. To apply for a Tier 2 SevisPass, citizens can use one of their existing documents, such as passport, driver’s licence, employee number, and others.The first available use cases are a city pass – for the city of Port Moresby (city resident ID), public servant ID (for Government servants to be verified for various cases), a bank integration for opening bank accounts (MiBank), and integration with e-recruitment platform for civil servants. The SevisPass comes with an inbuilt Single Sing On capability as part of its Wallet.“With this project, we are cementing our leadership of the Digital Public Infrastructure space where we bring together our entire portfolio of technologies to create trust frameworks where citizens, governments and private enterprises alike can extract and create value from trustable digital ID. This project is now one of three national-level implementations where TECH5’s technology is bringing digital ID into the 21st century. We are proud to be part of this transformational initiative in PNG and trust shown by the DICT in our capabilities to deliver.” – Says Rob Haslam, Chief Strategy Officer at TECH5.Speaking at the Summit, Secretary Steven Matainaho emphasized that SevisPass is not just another ID – it is the backbone of a future-ready ecosystem of trusted digital services: “SevisPass gives every eligible person in Papua New Guinea a secure digital identity that can be verified instantly. This will help us strengthen trust, improve safety, reduce fraud, and make access to government services faster and more transparent. Security, privacy, and citizen trust are central to this initiative. SevisPass adheres to international standards and is architected using modern digital identity frameworks to ensure longevity and scalability as PNG’s digital ecosystem expands. Today’s launch is a major step forward for our national Digital Public Infrastructure.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.