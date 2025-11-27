Demand for Automotive Fridge Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.82 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Automotive Fridge Market Be By 2025?

There has been a substantial increase in the size of the automotive fridge market in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $1.89 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This surge during the historical period is tied to the escalated adoption of intelligent sensors, growing incorporation of the internet of things, increased demand for bespoke services, broader use of location-based services, and heightened investment in live data analytics.

The market for automotive fridges is anticipated to witness robust growth in the approaching years, reaching $2.82 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth during the forecasted period can be assigned to a rise in edge computing deployment, increased investments in the field of artificial intelligence, the emerging spread of 5g connectivity, the growth in smart city projects, and an amplified acceptance of augmented reality. The forecast period is also expected to be highlighted with significant trends including breakthroughs in sensor fusion technology, innovative strides in context-aware computing, advancements in predictive analytics, and research and development in privacy-preserving computation along with progression in human-machine interface mechanisms.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Fridge Market Landscape?

The automotive fridge market is predicted to grow due to the expansion of the tourism sector. Travel businesses and services that assist individuals in recreational journeys outside their typical environments are integral components of the tourism industry. Increased disposable income, allowing a greater number of individuals to indulge in leisure travel and explore overseas locations, is leading to the growth of tourism. This, in turn, boosts the usage of automotive fridges, as tourists seek handy methods to preserve their food and beverages during extended trips and alfresco activities. For instance, the UN Tourism, a specialist agency based in Spain, reported approximately 1.4 billion international tourists in 2024, indicating an 11% rise, or roughly 140 million more arrivals, than in 2023 in January 2025. Consequently, the thriving tourism sector is fueling the expansion of the automotive fridge market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Fridge Market?

Major players in the Automotive Fridge Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thetford Corporation

• Truma Gerätetechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• Leonard Electronics India Private Limited

• Norcold Inc.

• Ironman 4x4 Pty. Ltd.

• Koolatron International Limited

• BougeRV LLC

• Mobicool International Ltd.

• Vitrifrigo S.r.l.

• National Luna Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Fridge Market?

Major corporations in the automotive refrigerator market are concentrated on creating rapid cooling ability to increase consumer convenience, support better food conservation, and maintain ideal temperatures during journeys. Rapid cooling ability pertains to the refrigerator system's capacity to swiftly reduce its contents' temperature, guaranteeing that food or drinks achieve the preferred coolness in no time, ensuring freshness, averting decay, and preserving quality throughout transportation or storage. For example, in July 2024, Zhejiang LiTHELi Technology Co. Ltd., a US-based manufacturer, introduced a car refrigerator with a backpack-style design with a removable battery to promote portability and ease. This novel product facilitates carrying refrigerated food and drinks conveniently, during trips or outdoor activities. Its portable and adaptable design supports easy carrying while retaining superior cooling efficacy. The removable battery boosts adaptability, allowing use even when detached from a car's power supply, proving to be an effective solution for current mobile lifestyles.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Fridge Market

The automotive fridge market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Protable Fridge, Built-In Fridge, Hybrid Fridge

2) By Power Source: Battery Powered, Electric Powered, Gas Powered

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Others Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Recreational Vehicles, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

Sub Segments:

1) By Portable Fridge: Mini Portable Fridge, Large Portable Fridge, Battery Operated Portable Fridge, Thermoelectric Portable Fridge

2) By Built-In Fridge: Under Seat Built-In Fridge, Dashboard Built-In Fridge, Trunk Built-In Fridge

3) By Hybrid Fridge: Compressor Hybrid Fridge, Thermoelectric Hybrid Fridge, Absorption Hybrid Fridge

Automotive Fridge Market Regional Insights

In 2025's Automotive Fridge Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific came out as the leading region of the year and is projected to maintain the quickest growth rate for the forecasted period. The report includes a comprehensive overview of various areas worldwide such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

