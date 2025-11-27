Automotive ECall Market Set to Reach $4.72 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive ECall Market Through 2025?

The expansion of the automotive eCall market has been swift over the past few years. Its projected growth from $2.46 billion in 2024 to $2.81 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%, denotes a robust market. The historical growth was triggered by a surge in fleet management solutions, expanding requirements for immediate vehicle monitoring, enlarging focus on smart city infrastructure, amplifying customer demand for safety characteristics, and escalating telematics-supported insurance schemes.

The sector for automotive eCall is projected to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years, with an expected approximate worth of $4.73 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The predicted growth in this period can be associated with a heightened public consciousness about road safety, a surge in the adoption of vehicular connectivity, government regulations amplifying for emergency responses, an escalating demand for progressive driver assistance systems, and a rise in the integration of vehicle telematics. The major emerging trends during the forecast period encompass progression in multi-constellation GNSS, sophisticated telematics integration, advancement in the field of cloud-based data analytics, the incorporation of cross-border eCall standards, and the development of energy-efficient eCall devices.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive ECall Market?

The growing frequency of vehicular accidents and subsequent deaths are predicted to fuel the expansion of the automotive eCall market. Incidents on the road involving vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists leading to injuries or fatalities exemplify the safety hazards of road transportation, which are major factors in the evaluation of global traffic safety measures. This escalation is primarily attributed to the rising vehicle population that leads to denser traffic and increased likelihood of crashes, especially in urban locations with insufficient road facilities. Automotive eCall minimizes road mishaps and losses by instantaneously triggering a distress signal to emergency services in the event of a collision, facilitating prompter response times and enhancing life-saving opportunities. For example, June 2025 data from the Road Safety Knowledge Centre, a UK information and knowledge exchange platform, projects there were 1,633 fatalities on the road in 2024, reflecting a 1% growth from 2023. Accordingly, the expanding rate of road accidents and deaths is propelling the development of the automotive eCall market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive ECall Market?

Major players in the Automotive ECall Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Telit Cinterion

• Thales S.A.

• STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

• u-blox Holding AG

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Valeo S.A.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Visteon Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive ECall Industry?

Key players in the automotive eCall market are shifting their attention towards the creation of advanced eCall solutions such as multi-constellation GNSS. This is aimed to improve exactness in location, reduce the duration it takes for emergency responses, and enhance the overall safety on roads for drivers and travellers. The term multi-constellation GNSS is used to describe a satellite navigating system that utilizes signals emanating from diverse global navigation satellite constellations. This extends to strengthening the preciseness, reliability, and speed of positioning data while improving navigational performance in difficult terrains. As an example, a British IoT enabling company known as Telit Cinterion, in March 2025, unveiled the LE310 and SL871K2 modules. These offer low-cost, energy-efficient LTE Cat 1 bis connectivity featuring multi-constellation GNSS support. This is designed to bolster IoT applications by offering trustworthy cellular and positioning performance, optimizing energy consumption, and facilitating budget-friendly deployment for devices that necessitate both connectivity and precise location monitoring. This illustrates Telit's commitment towards developing IoT solutions integrated with communication technologies.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive ECall Market

The automotive ecall market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Trigger Type: Manually Initiated ECall (MIeC), Automatically Initiated Ecall (AIeC)

2) By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (IC Engine), Electric

3) By Technology: Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC), Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X), Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers

5) By Application: Emergency Call (Ecall), Roadside Assistance, Traffic Information, Vehicle Diagnostics

Subsegments

1) By Manually Initiated ECall (MIeC): Push Button Activation, In Vehicle Emergency Button, Mobile Application Trigger

2) By Automatically Initiated Ecall (AIeC): Airbag Deployment Detection, Crash Sensor Activation, Vehicle Telematics System

Global Automotive ECall Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe dominated the automotive eCall global market, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the most rapid expansion by 2025. The aforementioned report includes an analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

