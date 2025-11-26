Dr. Ozan Ozerk to Speak at FinTech Connect 2025 in London

Dr. Ozan Ozerk to Speak at FinTech Connect 2025 in London

FinTech Connect offers the ideal moment to reflect on how we build bridge-solutions between innovation and compliance.” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech leader Dr. Ozan Ozerk will take to the stage next week at FinTech Connect 2025, the UK’s premier financial-technology conference, where he will share his insights on the evolving payments and regulatory landscape. The event runs on 2–3 December 2025 at ExCeL London.Celebrating its tenth anniversary, FinTech Connect is now widely recognised as Europe’s largest dedicated fintech conference and exhibition, bringing together more than 5,000 senior professionals from banks, fintechs, regulators, investors and technology companies. This milestone edition features over 100 exhibitors and more than 140 speakers across multiple tracks—including payments, regtech, digital transformation, blockchain, and more.Dr. Ozerk will appear in a session focusing on how regulated fintech infrastructure can support cross-border innovation while satisfying supervisory demands. With a track record of building regulated payment systems and navigating complex financial service frameworks, his contribution at this event aligns with the broader theme of institutionalising fintech growth through responsible operational models.FinTech Connect’s format offers more than keynote addresses. Attendees will find interactive workshops, live demonstrations, start-up pitch zones and curated networking opportunities. This year, the event is co-located with Tokenize:LDN, the UK’s leading tokenisation-and-digital-asset event, creating a unique convergence of fintech and real-asset tokenisation audiences.Dr. Ozerk commented, “I believe finance technology must operate within frameworks that earn trust. At the same time, one must design platforms ready for regulatory evolution. FinTech Connect offers the ideal moment to reflect on how we build bridge-solutions between innovation and compliance.”He added that, with major institutions and regulators now seeking clarity on payment rails, tokenisation, open finance and embedded services, London remains a key venue for global dialogue.The timing of the event is significant: coming at the end of the calendar year, many firms use the FinTech Connect platform to finalise strategic plans for 2026, evaluate emerging technology partners, and align regulatory readiness with new business models.For delegates, the opportunity lies in access to seven themed conference theatres, high-traffic exhibit floors, and a start-up LaunchPad that features live product demonstrations and pitch sessions. As FinTech Connect enters its second decade, platforms such as this will shape the narrative for digital payments, embedded finance and tokenised economy around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.