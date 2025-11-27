Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The market for automated valet parking artificial intelligence (AI) has seen exponential growth in recent times. It is predicted to rise from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The significant increase in growth during the historic period can be traced back to the surge in demand for intelligent parking solutions in metropolitan areas, the rising imperative to mitigate traffic jams and delays associated with parking, the increasing emphasis on improving customer convenience and experience, escalating governmental backing and funding for smart mobility projects, and the expanding integration of sensors and IoT in parking infrastructure.

Over the coming years, the automated valet parking AI market is projected to experience a considerable expansion. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $4.25 billion, registering a CAGR of 22.8%. The expected growth during the forecast period could be due to enhanced understanding of sustainable and eco-friendly transport, increased integration of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), greater emphasis on curbing carbon emissions, rising demand for efficient use of space in cities, and increased alliances between car manufacturers and tech firms. Some of the key trends for the forecast period include progression in modular system design, advancement in sensor fusion technologies, sophisticated object detection and identification, innovation in coordinating multiple vehicles, and adoption of mobile app-based user interfaces.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The surge in the acceptance of autonomous and connected vehicles is predicted to propel the automated valet parking AI industry's growth. These types of vehicles boast advanced technology that allows for minimal human input while simultaneously interacting with the environment to ensure maximized safety and efficiency. The growing use of such vehicles is propelled by advances in artificial intelligence and sensor technologies, which amplifies driving safety and efficiency, reduces human mistakes, and augments transportation certainty. The automatic valet parking AI assists these autonomous and connected vehicles to autonomously detect, navigate, and park efficiently in available spots, enhancing convenience, lessening congestion, and streamlining parking management. For example, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, based in the U.S., reported in January 2024 that electric vehicles made up 10.1% of new light-duty vehicle sales in Q3 2023, a rise from 9.1% in Q2 2023 and 7.1% in Q3 2022. Therefore, it's projected that the rising acceptance and use of autonomous and connected vehicles will propel the growth of the automated valet parking AI industry.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tesla Inc.

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo SA

• Aptiv PLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Companies majorly involved in the automated valet parking AI market are concentrating on bringing advancements in autonomous vehicle technology such as the modular system design. This improves the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency of parking solutions, and also makes the experience safer and better for the consumer. The modular system design is an engineering strategy where large complex systems are broken down into small, independent, and interchangeable modules. These modules perform specific functions and allow for easier maintenance, upgrades, and scalability. They also enable different modules to function smoothly together. For example, in January 2023, Robert Bosch GmbH, a mobility solutions company based in Germany, teamed up with Apcoa Parking AG, a management company also based in Germany. They expanded their automated valet parking technology to an additional 15 garages across Germany, ranging from Hamburg to Munich. This expansion came after the successful implementation at Stuttgart Airport's P6 garage, initially preparing four spaces in each garage with plans to augment this number to 200. The APCOA FLOW platform provides services such as contactless entry, reservations, and cashless payments, thereby improving service convenience. This launch is designed to speed up the adoption of automated valet parking solutions all over Germany, make optimal use of parking space, and offer an uncomplicated, safe, and user-friendly experience for drivers through advanced AI-driven and modularly designed systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report?

The automated valet parking artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Sensor Fusion, Other Technologies

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

4) By Application: Commercial Parking Facilities, Residential Parking, Airports, Shopping Malls, Hotels

5) By End User: Automotive OEMs, Parking Operators, Fleet Owners, Other End Users

Subsegments

1) By Hardware: Cameras, Ultrasonic Sensors, Lidar Sensors, Radar Sensors, Onboard Control Units

2) By Services: Installation And Integration, Maintenance And Support, Consulting Services, Training And Education, Managed Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In 2024, Europe stood as the leader in the global market for automated valet parking artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Automated Valet Parking AI Global Market Report 2025. During the forecast period, the fastest-growing region is predicted to be Asia-Pacific. The report includes an analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

