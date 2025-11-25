Wendell Man Found Guilty at Federal Trial for Armed Bank Robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. – A federal jury convicted a Wendell man for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm after robbing the PNC Bank in Zebulon on February 7, 2024.

“A violent criminal waiving a gun while wearing a mask terrorizes innocent employees and customers. We will not tolerate this antisocial mayhem in the Eastern District of North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “I want to thank our local and federal partners whose swift investigative work ensured this conviction. This menace will spend years in prison, away from law abiding citizens.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Victor Antwan Perez, 24, entered the PNC Bank in Zebulon on the morning of February 7, 2024, wearing a ski mask with a distinctive pattern, a black jacket, grey pants, black latex gloves, lavender crocs, and a black handgun.

Perez walked up to a teller, waved the handgun in her face, and demanded money while pointing the gun at her. As the teller gathered the money, Perez threatened to shoot her fingers off if she did not hurry.

Perez sped away from the bank with the stolen money. About three weeks later, law enforcement conducted a search warrant of Perez’s home and car, and recovered the distinctive patterned mask, a black jacket, grey pants, black latex gloves, lavender crocs, and a black handgun.

Officers also seized Perez’s phone, and forensic analysis placed the phone at the bank during the robbery.

Perez faces a mandatory minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles E. Loeser and Logan Liles prosecuted the case. The Zebulon Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:24-CR-110-D-RJ.