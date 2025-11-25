Jay Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Distributing Narcotics and Illegally Possessing a Firearm

BANGOR, Maine: A Jay man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Bangor for distributing narcotics and illegally possessing a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Stacy D. Neumann sentenced Thomas Ray Cook, 46, to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court records, Cook sold $600 worth of cocaine to a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) confidential information source (CI) in February 2025 from Cook’s home in Jay. In March 2025, Cook sold the CI additional cocaine and seven firearms for $1,600, from a different residence in Farmington. Cook is prohibited from possessing firearms because of multiple prior Maine state felony convictions, including Aggravated Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation and Eluding an Officer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and MDEA investigated the case.

