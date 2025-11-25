Former Recording Financial Secretary Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Union

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A former recording financial secretary of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, AFL-CIO, Local Lodge 21 (BRS Local Lodge 21), pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to embezzling nearly $55,000 from the labor union.

David L. Scofield, 65, of Independence, Mo., waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to an information charging him with four counts of bank fraud, one count of embezzlement theft of labor union funds, and one count of falsification of an annual financial report filed by a labor union.

Scofield was an officer of BRS Local Lodge 21, namely, the recording financial secretary, having been elected to that position in or about 2005, and holding that position until in or about November 2023. In that capacity, Scofield had access to BRS Local Lodge 21’s bank account and was authorized to use the checking account only for BRS Local Lodge 21’s expenses.

By pleading guilty yesterday, Scofield admitted that he used BRS Local Lodge 21’s bank account to make $54,412.67 in personal expenditures, including expenditures for the payment of his personal PayPal account, personal credit cards, and personal loans.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Scofield must pay a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $54,412.67.

Under federal statutes, Scofield is subject to a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole on the bank fraud counts to which he has pleaded guilty. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 31, 2026.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rudolph R. Rhodes IV. It was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards, Kansas City Resident Investigator Office.