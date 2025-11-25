Adult residential group homes operator settles healthcare fraud claims

RICHMOND, Va. – Sola, Inc., which formerly operated adult residential group homes in Gloucester, has paid $2,000,000 to the United States and Commonwealth of Virginia to settle civil fraud claims that it billed Virginia Medicaid for skilled and other nursing services for its residents that exceeded the total number of hours worked by its nurses.

The United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia alleged that Sola overbilled Medicaid $641,396.11 for nursing services that were impossible to perform, because the amount of time billed (measured in “units”) to the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) exceeded the corresponding number of hours worked by the nurses employed by Sola, as reported on the nurses’ time sheets.

The resolutions obtained in this matter were the result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

The matter was investigated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McIntosh and Virginia Senior Assistant Attorney General Megan A. Winfield.

A copy of this press release may be found on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The civil claims settled are allegations only; there has been no determination of civil liability.