Oregon Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Violation

EUGENE, Ore.—A Springfield, Oregon, man appeared before a U.S. District Court Judge today and pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for assaulting a victim on the basis of their sexual orientation.

Daniel Andrew McGee, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of a Hate Crime Act Involving an Attempt to Kill.

According to court documents, on the evening of July 5, 2021, McGee met the victim at the victim’s apartment after communicating on the dating application Grindr, an application designed for, and primarily used by, gay men. McGee assaulted the victim over the course of several minutes, striking the victim on the head with a wooden tire thumper. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries during the assault, including serious head wounds.

The investigation revealed McGee had been researching and planning the attack for weeks. For at least one month prior to the attack, McGee searched the internet for homophobic and graphically violent anti-gay material. McGee planned for the attack by purchasing the weapon and other materials from Amazon and searching the internet for suggestions on how to get away with murder.

On November 18, 2021, a federal grand jury in Eugene, Oregon, returned a one-count indictment charging McGee with a Hate Crime Act Involving an Attempt to Kill.

McGee faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on March 3, 2026, before a U.S. District Court Judge.

As part of the plea agreement, McGee has agreed to pay restitution in full to his victim.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Eugene Police Department. Joseph Huynh, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon and Tenette Smith, Trial Attorney for the Civil Rights Division Criminal Section, are prosecuting the case.