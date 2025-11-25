Recidivist Predator Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography

BOSTON – A Springfield, Mass. man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Springfield for possession and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and sexual exploitation of children. At the time of these offenses, the defendant was on state pre-trial release for aggravated rape and abuse of a child; posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity; disseminating CSAM; trafficking of a person for sexual servitude; extortion; larceny; assault and battery; and trafficking of a person under 18 years of age for sexual servitude. He was later convicted of the state charges in 2019 and sentenced to 10-12 years in prison.

Bairon Ubeda, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Brian E. Murphy to 40 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. In August 2025, Ubeda was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possession of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of children. Ubeda was previously indicted in May 2023.

“Ubeda is a vile predator who spent years exploiting fear, shame and manipulation to dominate his victims, including coercing the horrific sexual abuse of a defenseless three-year-old child. His conduct was calculated, deliberate and among the most disturbing crimes we see in federal court,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “This sentence ensures that he can never again terrorize women or children, and it reaffirms our office’s unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable from those who prey on them.”

“Ubeda was the mastermind behind the calculated manipulation and coercion of women, using fear and shame to control them. He successfully manipulated one woman into sexually exploiting her own child at his direction – an unimaginable act.” said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol for Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “With a forty-year federal prison sentence imposed for his horrific crimes, our commitment to bringing peace and justice to the victims of these predators has never been stronger.”

From at least 2015 to 2019, Ubeda sought to trick and coerce women using fraudulent social media persona and accounts while claiming to represent a fictitious adult modeling company. Ubeda would trick victims targeted by the scheme into providing explicit images as well as personal information and identification. Ubeda would then threaten to make the images and information public if the victims did not agree to engage in sexual acts with him.

Ubeda coerced one woman to sexually abuse a three-year-old minor victim and document it for the purpose of producing CSAM for his gratification. If she did not comply, Ubeda threatened to send the CSAM and her identifying information to child protective services, so that she would lose custody of her children.

U.S. Attorney Foley; HSI SAC Krol; Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi; and Superintendent Lawrence Akers of the Springfield Police Department made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren Maynard and Mark Grady of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

