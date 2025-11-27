Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Market Trends by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Market?

There has been significant growth in the modernized automated people mover (APM) market in the past few years. The market, which is expected to grow from $3.98 billion in 2024 to $4.31 billion in 2025, projected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an increased demand for urban transportation, elevated government investments in public transit, expansion of airport infrastructure projects, an intensified focus on mitigating traffic congestion, and escalated use of automatic transportation systems.

In the forthcoming years, the market size for the automated people mover (APM) modernization is anticipated to experience robust growth, reaching $5.87 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include a higher focus on sustainable and energy-efficient transport systems, increased demand for modernization of existing transit infrastructure, a preference among passengers for safe and dependable transport, and enhanced funding for improvements in mobility infrastructure. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as technological progression, innovative control and propulsion systems, investments in research and development, the creation of energy-efficient modernization solutions, and the use of predictive maintenance technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Global Market Growth?

The surge in funding for transportation infrastructure is anticipated to spur the expansion of the automated people mover (APM) modernization market. The transportation infrastructure includes tangible structures such as roads, bridges, railways, and airports that facilitate the motion of people and goods. The increasing investment in these structures is motivated by a desire to enhance connectivity, as this boosts mobility, bolsters economic growth, and allows for a more efficient transfer of goods and people. Investments in transportation infrastructure contribute to the modernization of automated people movers by facilitating system enhancements and the integration of technology. They improve transit networks' connectivity, efficiency, and safety, promote sustainable mobility, and enhance the passenger experience. For example, according to the US Department of Transportation in October 2024, bridge project funding has increased to $635 million in 2024, a significant leap from previous funding under the bridge investment program. As a result, the escalating investments in transportation are fostering the expansion of the automated people mover (APM) modernization market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Market?

Major players in the Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Hitachi Rail Limited

• Sumitomo Corporation

• CRRC Corporation Limited

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Kiewit Corporation

• Fluor Corporation

• AECOM

• Otis Elevator Company

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Market?

Major corporations active in the Automated People Mover (APM) modernization market are aligning their strategies towards procuring large-scale ventures, like contracts for APM system upgrades, with the aim of augmenting operational performance and passenger traffic at Jeddah Airport. Essentially, an APM system upgrade contract is a binding accord between a service provider and a facility manager to update, improve, or scale up a pre-existing APM system. For instance, Alstom S.A., a French company specializing in rail transport and mobility solutions, landed a deal in April 2024 to modernize the Innovia Automated People Mover (APM) system at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This modernization encompasses the addition of four Innovia APM vehicles to the current fleet, the upgrade of signalling and communication systems via the Cityflo 650 communications-based train control (CBTC) solution, the installation of platform screen doors, elevating cybersecurity measures, and setting up a fresh operations control room that aims at boosting passenger capacity, enhancing operational efficacy, and promoting safe, sustainable airport transit.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Market Report?

The automated people mover (apm) modernization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By System Type: Monorail, Automated Guideway Transit, Cable-Propelled APM, Other System Types

3) By Modernization Type: Vehicle Upgrades, Control System Upgrades, Infrastructure Upgrades, Others Modernization Types

4) By Application: Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, Hospitals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Control Systems, Traction Motors, Communication Systems, Braking Systems, Power Supply Units, Doors And Gates, Passenger Information Displays

2) By Software: Operation Management Software, Passenger Management Software, Maintenance Management Software, Security And Surveillance Software, Data Analytics And Reporting Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Upgradation And Modernization Services, Training And Consultation Services, System Testing And Commissioning Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Industry?

In the Automated People Mover (APM) Modernization Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most dominant region in 2024. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report takes into account various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

