Nibav Lifts Launches Series V Home Elevators in Australia

SOUTHBANK, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nibav Lifts has announced that it is launching its Series V Home Elevators range in Australia, which represents a new approach to residential mobility technology. Nibav Lifts is a global manufacturer of domestic pneumatic lifts and has launched its latest range of residential lifts—the Series V Collection — into the Australian Market. The Series V Collection represents a new paradigm for how homeowners view the concepts of accessibility, design integration, and space efficiency in their homes.

The launch of Series V coincides with a growing demand for compact energy efficiency and accessibility within the home, especially with the growing demand for more multi-level living options as Australia’s population ages. As demand for more efficient mobility options increases so does the number of families looking to incorporate mobility products into their homes utilizing minimal space with minimal site and/or structural alterations. The Series V Collection of Elevators has been developed to meet these changing needs.

User-Centric Design

The Series V Collection has built on Nibav Lifts’ previous models of pneumatic lifts but has incorporated refinements to enhance user comfort and improve operational stability. The design of the Series V Collection provides for easy integration of the lift into an existing home with minimal construction, making them ideally suited for urban homes, duplexes, and homes with compact layouts that may have limitations in regard to vertical shaft, pit, or machine room limitations.

Open & Transparent Cabin

The transparent cabin design of the Series V Collection is a significant feature of this range. The design of the Series V home elevator, which consists of multi-layered materials in addition to its transparency features, creates a more open feel in the cabin, representing current industry trends toward incorporating more natural light into interior design. As an example of the growing residential movement away from the enclosed feel of an elevator and toward creating a better experience overall by providing a large amount of natural light in the cabin, the Series V elevators will improve your experience when using this type of device. The Series V elevators are built using a pneumatic vertical transportation system, which relies on pressure difference between the two ends of a vertical chamber to allow the lift to move vertically. Unlike traditional lifts, pneumatic lifts do not use any steel cables or pulleys, nor do they require any type of counterweight. The lift itself is built within an enclosed vertical chamber, and the use of a vacuum mechanism allows the lift to rise and fall within the vertical chamber.

The Technology Behind Series V

Although many forms of pneumatic technology have been in use for years, Nibav has incorporated upgrades to enhance the travel stability and reduce noise when using the Series V pneumatic elevator. Many new design features added to the existing pneumatic mechanism will improve the smoothness of the deceleration and stopping sequence of the lift, making it significantly quieter than earlier models of pneumatic elevators and providing a more suitable residential application of this technology. Nibav has confirmed that its Series V elevators meet the applicable safety and regulatory standards required for residential passenger lifts in Australia. As an example of the safety features incorporated into this model, Nibav uses a combination of multiple automatic cabin locks, hydraulic pressure brakes, and onboard communications systems for use in emergencies. Also, the open design of the Series V elevators will allow users to feel more comfortable while using them by providing full transparency during use.

Inclusive Mobility Features

Nibav has designed the Series V elevators to meet the needs of users with limited mobility. Elements such as wide-door openings, level floors at the cabin entrance, and an easy-to-use control panel are intended to make the Series V elevators a safer and more convenient option for daily use by individuals with limited mobility. With the addition of the Series V elevator model to its offerings in Australia, Nibav continues to build upon its presence in Australia’s rapidly changing mobility market. In addition to meeting the design and accessibility needs of today's home owners, the Series V elevator complies with the increasing acceptance of compressed air technology as the preferred method for modern residential transport needs.

