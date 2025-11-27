Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market Size Worth $2.36 Bn by 2029 - Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market Worth?

The market size for the augmented reality (AR) archery trainer has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market is forecasted to increase from a value of $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion within a year, in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The dynamic growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the rising participation in recreational archery, the climbing demand for immersive sports training experiences, the burgeoning popularity of competitive archery events, the increase in youth involvement in skill-focused sports, the widening scope of fitness and outdoor activity programs, and the mounting government initiatives that endorse physical sports.

The projected surge in the AR archery trainer market size could be significant over the next few years, forecasted to rise to $2.37 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 17.3%. Several factors can account for the expected growth in the forecast period, including the rising popularity of gamified fitness experiences, increased investments in sports training infrastructure, the expansion of e-sports and hybrid sporting events, growth in consumer expenditure on high-end sports gear, heightened awareness about precision-orientated performance enhancement, and an emphasis on immersive sports education programs. Key trends during the forecast period may include progress in motion tracking and precision detection technology, advancements in the integration of mixed reality for archery simulations, innovative developments in gesture recognition and body movement examination, improvements in real-time sensor-based feedback systems for training, research progress in customised skill evaluation algorithms, and enhancements in cloud-based performance analysis for training platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market?

The surge in e-sports investments is anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the augmented reality (AR) archery trainer market. E-sports encompass structured, competitive video gaming, often featuring professional gamers and teams, along with live-viewers or spectators present at physical events or online streaming. With growing chances of profit-making through sponsorships, advertisements, and media rights, there is an increase in financial input from brands and investors in e-sports. AR-based archery training boosts the potential for e-sports investments by merging practical skill-building with engaging virtual gaming to improve player performance, engage audiences, and heighten the commercial attractiveness for investors. As an illustration, in April 2025, reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, a regional branch of the central banking system in the US, demonstrated that the video gaming industry amassed nearly USD 60 billion in the US and about USD 190 billion worldwide in 2024 alone. Hence, rising investments in e-sports are fueling the growth of the augmented reality (AR) archery trainer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market?

Major players in the Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mathews Archery Inc.

• Mantis Tech LLC

• AccuBow

• Bigshot Archery

• Sports Coach Simulator Limited

• Pac Bow Archery

• Special Pie Technology

• QuivAR LLC

• Wonderfitter

• Archery Analytics GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market?

Leading businesses in the augmented reality (AR) archery trainer market are embracing technological innovations like infrared laser tracking systems to heighten training accuracy, motion tracking, and immersive realism. These systems, which utilize infrared emitters and sensors, are sophisticated motion-tracking technologies capable of determining an object's position, orientation, and movement in real-time, offering benefits such as precise aim detection, immediate feedback, and spatial synchronization in virtual settings. For example, WONDERFITTER, a Chinese manufacturer of smart sports gear, unveiled Artemis in November 2023 – an archery system based on infrared laser tracking aimed at creating immersive archery experiences for gaming, fitness and training purposes, boasting precise laser tracking, AI-enabled feedback, and compatibility with different modes. Artemis increases user engagement, precision, and training efficacy by blending physical archery skills with digital interaction.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market Share?

The augmented reality (ar) archery trainer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Marker-Based Augmented Reality (AR), Markerless Augmented Reality (AR)

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Individuals, Sports Organizations, Defense Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments

1) By Hardware: Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Glasses, Sensors, Cameras, Processors, Tracking Devices

2) By Software: Augmented Reality Training Applications, Motion Tracking Software, Simulation Software, Performance Analytics Tools, Target Visualization Systems, User Interface Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consultation Services, Custom Development Services, Cloud Deployment Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Augmented Reality (AR) Archery Trainer Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for AR archery trainers. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the coming period. The AR archery trainer market report includes an analysis of various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

