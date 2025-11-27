Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Market?

The market size of bio-carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization has seen a significant increase in recent years. Its growth is predicted to surge from $1.45 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) standing at 13.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include an escalated focus on curbing industrial greenhouse gas emissions, the proliferation of circular economy policies in manufacturing sectors, a heightened emphasis on the use of sustainable feedstocks in chemical production, and an increase in carbon-centric industries looking for ways to offset emissions. Additionally, the expansion of government incentives backing low-carbon initiatives, along with an increasing number of corporations making sustainability commitments and aiming for net-zero targets, have contributed to the market growth.

In the coming years, the bio-carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization market is predicted to experience swift expansion, reaching $2.75 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The projected growth during this period is due to a rise in the demand for low-carbon materials in sectors such as construction and packaging, coupled with increased investment in carbon capture pipelines and transportation infrastructure. There is also a growing trend towards green fuels in the aviation and shipping sectors, as well as a surge in regulations that favor carbon utilization over geological storage. Expansion of carbon pricing methods and emission-trading frameworks, along with increasing public and investor concerns about climate-positive industrial practices also play a part. Major trends for the prediction period include advancements in bio-technology for transforming captured carbon into fuels and chemicals, improvements in microbial and enzymatic processes to boost carbon usage efficiency, innovations in integrated biorefineries producing a range of high-value products out of carbon flows, and enhancements in decentralized carbon usage units for industrial locations. Research in the conversion of captured carbon into biodegradable polymers, along with advancements in carbon-to-protein platforms for sustainable food and feed production, is also expected to develop.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Global Market Growth?

The move towards bio-based products is anticipated to invigorate the expansion of the bio-carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization market. With rising eco-friendly advancements, industries are now resorting to materials and products which are derived from sustainable biological resources like plants, algae, and microorganisms instead of fossil-based feedstocks. The shifting predilection towards these bio-based products is due to the rigorous environmental regulations which are compelling manufacturers to find alternatives to fossil-based products and adapt to those which are renewable and have lower carbon emissions. Bio-carbon dioxide (CO₂) utilization plays a crucial role here by converting captured CO₂ from biological or industrial wastes into valuable feedstocks. This not only aids in the manufacture of sustainable bio-based products such as biofuels, bioplastics, and biochemicals but also reduces the emission of harmful greenhouse gases. To demonstrate, in December 2023, the European Bioplastics Association, a non-profit industry organization based in Germany, forecasted that the global capacity for bioplastics production is likely to leap from roughly 2.18 million tons in 2023 to almost 7.43 million tons in 2028. Hence, the surge in demand and adoption of bio-based products is steering the growth of the bio-carbon dioxide (CO₂) utilization market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Market?

Major players in the Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation+Y314:Z325

• LanzaTech Global Inc.

• Newlight Technologies LLC.

• Air Protein Inc.

• Algenol Biotech LLC.

• String Bio Private Limited.

• Cemvita Factory Inc.

• Electrochaea GmbH.

• Buggypower Biotech S.A.

• Solar Foods Oy.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Industry?

Significant organizations participating in the bio-carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization sector are emphasizing on integrating advanced technologies such as biocatalytic gas-fermentation. This can boost conversion efficacy and promote the creation of low-carbon, high-value compounds. Biocatalytic gas-fermentation represents a cutting-edge method employing specific or tailored microbes to transform CO2 and hydrogen into commercially viable compounds via biological catalysis. It makes possible continuous carbon conversion, modular deployment, and fusion with industrial CO2 sources. For example, in November 2023, a Denmark-based biomanufacturing firm specializing in converting carbon to chemicals, Again, launched its inaugural CO2 utilization facility in Copenhagen. This installation employs biocatalytic gas-fermentation to turn waste industrial CO2 streams into carbon-negative compounds, encapsulating direct gas feed devoid of any pre-processing, modular bioreactor configurations, and microbial fermentation yielding acetate and acetic acid. The plant augments industrial decarbonization and eco-friendly chemical production by converting captured CO2 into beneficial materials for textiles, packaging, and consumer goods.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Market Report?

The bio- carbon dioxide (co2) utilization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Biological Conversion, Chemical Conversion, Physical Conversion

2) By Application: Biofuels, Bioplastics, Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Industrial, Agricultural, Energy, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Biological Conversion: Microbial Fermentation, Algae Cultivation, Enzymatic Conversion

2) By Chemical Conversion: Catalytic Hydrogenation, Mineral Carbonation, Thermochemical Conversion

3) By Physical Conversion: Supercritical Extraction, Adsorption And Separation, Cryogenic Processing

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Bio- Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Industry?

The bio-carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization global market report of 2025 identified Europe as the leading region in the previous year. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecasted period. This comprehensive market report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

