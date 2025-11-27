Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $1.76 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market Through 2025?

Recently, the market size for automated guided vehicles (AGV) car lift plate car parking robots has experienced substantial growth. The market is projected to increase from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.224 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a surge in vehicle ownership, urbanization expansion, the development of commercial infrastructure, a rise in labor costs, and the growth in smart city initiatives.

In the coming years, the market for car lift plate automated guided vehicles (AGV) car parking robots is anticipated to experience considerable expansion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, it is predicted to reach $1.77 billion in 2029. The expected growth during the forecast period can be credited to the surge in EV adoption, the acute shortage of urban land, the escalating investments in AI and IoT, increased environmental consciousness, and a heightened emphasis on reducing emissions and enhancing energy-efficient parking. The forecast period also identifies several key trends, including integration with smart city infrastructure, electrification and EV compatibility, upgraded safety and security features, space optimization techniques, and remote monitoring and management.

Download a free sample of the car lift plate agv car parking robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29326&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market?

The increase in vehicle ownership is anticipated to drive the expansion of the car lift plate automated guided vehicles (AGV) car parking robot market. Vehicle ownership, which pertains to a person, company or entity's legal entitlement to utilize and control a vehicle, is on the rise due to factors such as urban population growth and the affordability of personal vehicles. More households are seeking the convenience of private transportation, leading to a demand for efficient and automated parking solutions as opposed to larger traditional parking spaces. Car lift plate AGV car parking robots are proving helpful in handling this increased vehicle ownership by improving parking efficiency, optimizing space use, and enhancing convenience in urban locations. For example, Statistics Canada, a government organization, revealed in June 2025 that Canadians registered 426,872 new vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, a 2.9% increase from the first quarter of 2024, with van registrations showing the most significant growth at +23.3%. Hence, the mounting vehicle ownership is advancing the growth of the car lift plate AGV car parking robot market.

Which Players Dominate The Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toyota Industries

• Siemens AG

• HYUNDAI WIA Co. Ltd.

• Park Plus Inc.

• Klaus Multiparking GmbH

• Shenzhen Yee Fung Automation Technology Ltd.

• CityLift Parking AB

• Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• Shenzhen Weichuang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Hercules Carparking Systems

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market?

Leading firms in the AGV car parking robot market, specifically those focusing on car lift plate technology, are prioritizing technological advancements such as automated navigation and positioning systems to maintain a competitive advantage. These systems leverage advanced sensors and mapping technologies that assist robots in accurately maneuver and place automobiles, which improves both operational efficiency and safety in parking amenities. To exemplify, Autech Otis Parking Systems, a smart parking equipment corporation from South Korea, introduced an AGV parking robot to the market in April 2024. The system integrates flat robotic platforms that slip under both the front and rear wheels of a vehicle, AI-enabled path selection for autonomous transportation of automobiles to vacant spots, and IoT connectivity for a completely unmanned operation, thus providing enhanced convenience and efficient parking management.

Global Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The car lift plate agv car parking robot market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Conventional Automated Guided Vehicle Parking Robots, Automated Guided Forklifts, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Hybrid Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

2) By Technology Type: Infrared Navigation, Laser Navigation, Vision-Based Navigation, Magnetic Strip Navigation

3) By Level Of Automation: Fully Automated Systems, Partially Automated Systems, Manual Integration With Automated Features

4) By Application: Residential Parking Solutions, Commercial Parking Facilities, Industrial Warehouses, Shopping Malls And Retail Parks

5) By End User: Public Infrastructure, Private Sector, Logistics And Transportation, Healthcare Facilities

Sub Segments:

1) By Conventional Automated Guided Vehicle Parking Robots: Single-Level Automated Guided Vehicle Parking Robots, Multi-Level Automated Guided Vehicle Parking Robots, Semi-Automated Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

2) By Automated Guided Forklifts: Shuttle-Based Automated Guided Vehicle Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Crane-Based Automated Guided Vehicle Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Robot-Assisted Stacker Automated Guided Vehicle Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems

3) By Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (ASRS): Shuttle-Based Automated Guided Vehicle Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Crane-Based Automated Guided Vehicle Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Robot-Assisted Stacker Automated Guided Vehicle Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems

4) By Hybrid Automated Guided Vehicle Systems: Automated Guided Vehicle + Conveyor Hybrid Systems, Automated Guided Vehicle + Robotic Arm Hybrid Systems, Automated Guided Vehicle + Lift Plate Hybrid Systems

View the full car lift plate agv car parking robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-lift-plate-agv-car-parking-robot-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the car lift plate AGV car parking robot market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest expansion during the forecast period. The report examining the car lift plate AGV car parking robot market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Car Lift Plate AGV Car Parking Robot Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-guided-vehicle-global-market-report

Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-parking-system-global-market-report

Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-guided-vehicle-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.