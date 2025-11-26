Minister Thembi Simelane hands over tittle deeds in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, 27 Nov

In pursuit of restoring people’s dignity and providing security, the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, together with the Eastern Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Siphokazi Lusithi, will hand over title deeds to the rightful owners in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, Eastern Cape.

This is part of the nationwide campaign aimed at accelerating the registration and transfer of fully subsidized government houses to the beneficiaries, whilst pushing for the registration of more than 80,000 title deeds across the country by the end of the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP).

The Minister, together with MEC Lusithi and Executive Mayor of Buffalo City, Cllr P Faku, will also embark on an in-loco inspection of the Zone 18 CC Housing Project, a human settlements project in Mdantsane aimed at contributing towards the upgrading of informal settlements within the Metro.

Following the title deeds handover and in-loco inspection, the Minister will also convene a meeting with the provincial leadership to take stock of progress made towards the implementation of the departmental priorities, including response to recent disasters.

Details are as follows:

Activity 1: In-Loco Inspection

Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025

Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Venue: Zone 18 CC Housing Project

Activity 2: Door-to-door title deeds handover to the senior citizens

Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am

Venue: Zone 18 CC Housing Project

Activity 3: Community Engagement and title deeds handover

Time: 11:45 am – 13:00 hrs

Venue: NU 10 Community Hall, Mdantsane

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Yanga Funani

Eastern Cape Head of Communication on

Cell: 078 348 0099

