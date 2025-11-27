Beauty Ingestible Market Size Worth $10.02 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Beauty Ingestible Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Beauty Ingestible Market Worth?

The size of the beauty ingestible market has expanded swiftly over the last few years. The market worth is predicted to escalate from $5.27 billion in 2024 to $6.01 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The surge in growth during the historical phase could be related to the surge in consumer knowledge about skin wellness, an amplified demand for natural components, a growing inclination towards anti-aging solutions, a raise in disposable income amongst millennials, and an elevated emphasis on proactive healthcare.

In the coming years, a swift expansion is being forecasted in the beauty ingestible market, with the market size projected to surge to $10.03 billion in 2029, having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors such as the heightened acceptance of tailored nutrition, the ascending interest in plant-derived beauty ingestibles, the escalating influence of influencer-driven marketing, increasing number of approvals from regulatory bodies for functional ingredients, and growing partnerships among beauty and wellness companies. Notable trends during this forecast period will encompass technological progression in formulation, inventive strides in bioactive compounds, improvements in delivery systems, creativity in flavor and texture, and advancements introduced in sustainable packaging.

Download a free sample of the beauty ingestible market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29312&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Beauty Ingestible Market?

The growth of the beauty ingestible market is anticipated to be fueled by the proliferation of e-commerce platforms. E-commerce platforms are defined as internet-based platforms facilitating commercial transactions digitally. The surge in e-commerce platforms can be attributed to significant internet penetration, which offers consumers dependable online access for convenient shopping at any place and time. These platforms accentuate the beauty ingestible market by providing extensive product accessibility and a comfortable shopping experience, rendering them perfect for consumers scouting for niche or high-end wellness products. They mitigate purchase hurdles by offering easy product comparison, home delivery, and subscription options, thereby augmenting overall consumer convenience and bolstering market growth. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a US government agency, stated in February 2025 that the total e-commerce sales in 2024 amounted to $1,192.6 billion, signifying an 8.1% rise compared to 2023. Hence, burgeoning e-commerce platforms are spurring the expansion of the beauty ingestible market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Beauty Ingestible Market?

Major players in the Beauty Ingestible Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lonza Group AG

• Kerry Group plc

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Glanbia plc

• Amway Corporation

• Balchem Corporation

• TCI Co. Ltd.

• Makers Nutrition LLC

• The Beauty Chef Pty Ltd

• HUM Nutrition Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Beauty Ingestible Market In The Globe?

Prominent businesses in the beauty ingestible industry are placing emphasis on broadening their retail distribution channels to elevate brand awareness, improve customer reach, and stimulate growth. Retail expansion involves the strategic positioning of products in bricks-and-mortar shops, facilitating customers to stumble upon and buy products concurrently with associated goods. For example, Cure Hydration, an American wellness brand, in October 2025, ventured into further expanding consumer reach to ingestible wellness goods by launching its hydrating electrolyte drink mix at Ulta Beauty shops. The mix is developed based on the World Health Organization's Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) guidelines; it comprises coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, and fruit juice powders that deliver swift rehydration, skin-health sustenance, and mood improvement. It does not contain any added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic colorants, and is packaged in a handy box of six stick packs perfect for consumption on the move, making it an excellent choice to incorporate wellness-focused hydration into daily rituals.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Beauty Ingestible Market Share?

The beauty ingestible market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Collagen Supplements, Vitamins And Minerals, Antioxidant Supplements, Protein Supplements, Herbal Supplements, Omega Fatty Acids, Prebiotics And Probiotics

2) By Consumer Type: Women, Men, Children, Senior Citizens, Pregnant and Nursing Women

3) By Form: Pills and Tablets, Powder, Capsules, Liquids, Chewables, Gummies,

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Clinics

5) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Nail Care, Anti-aging, Others Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Collagen Supplements: Marine Collagen, Bovine Collagen, Chicken Collagen, Porcine Collagen, Plant-Based Collagen

2) By Vitamins And Minerals: Vitamin A, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Iron

3) By Antioxidant Supplements: Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Coenzyme Q Ten, Green Tea Extract, Astaxanthin

4) By Protein Supplements: Whey Protein, Casein Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Mixed Plant Protein

5) By Herbal Supplements: Turmeric Extract, Ginseng Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Aloe Vera Extract, Garlic Extract, Green Tea Extract

6) By Omega Fatty Acids: Omega Three, Omega Six, Omega Seven, Omega Nine, Fish Oil, Flaxseed Oil

7) By Prebiotics And Probiotics: Lactobacillus Strains, Bifidobacterium Strains, Fructooligosaccharides, Galactooligosaccharides, Inulin, Saccharomyces Boulardii

View the full beauty ingestible market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-ingestible-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Beauty Ingestible Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the beauty ingestible market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth rate for the forecast period. The Beauty Ingestible Global Market Report 2025 includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Beauty Ingestible Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Beauty Drinks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-drinks-global-market-report

Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-devices-global-market-report

Ready To Drink Beauty Beverage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-to-drink-beauty-beverage-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.