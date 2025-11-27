Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $5.65 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Market Through 2025?

The market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) dataset search platform has seen significant growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $2.08 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The economic growth in the past years can be attributed to several factors including: growing demand for labeled datasets used in model training, increased adoption of AI across various sectors, a heightened focus by governments on open data initiatives, a rise in academic research using public datasets, the growth of data sharing collaborations among businesses, and a growing awareness of data-driven decision making.

In the coming years, the market size of the AI dataset search platform is predicted to undergo a sharp rise. In 2029, it's projected to reach a value of $5.66 billion, with a CAGR of 28.4%. The rise in the prediction period is due to factors like an increased stress on ethical and responsible AI, escalating investments made by businesses in AI infrastructure, a growing demand for domain-specific datasets in specialized applications, the widespread use of AI in small and medium enterprises, a boost in data formed from connected devices and sensors, and a rising focus on data transparency and governance rules. The prediction period will see major trends like progress in natural language dataset search algorithms, advancements in semantic search and data indexing methods, novel approaches in metadata tagging and automating dataset curation, advances in privacy-protecting dataset discovery techniques, exploration and growth in generative AI for synthetic dataset creation, and fresh ideas in federated search frameworks for scattered data sources.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Market?

The anticipated increase in the use of cloud-based platforms is projected to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) dataset search platform market. Cloud-based platforms are internet-based structures and services offering computing resources, storage, and applications, replacing the need for local servers or devices. Their rising popularity is attributed to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and resource management flexibility. AI dataset search platforms aid the integration of cloud-based platforms by offering uninterrupted data access, storage, and processing across scalable cloud settings. For example, in January 2025, AAG IT, a UK-based IT services firm, forecasted that 63% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) workloads and 62% of SMB data would be accommodated on public clouds by 2023, a rise from 57% of workloads and 56% of data in 2022. Consequently, the increased uptake of cloud-based platforms is fueling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) dataset search platform market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• HCL Technologies Ltd.

• Databricks Inc.

• Snowflake Inc.

• Collibra N.V.

• Labelbox Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Market?

Leading businesses in the AI dataset search platform sector are targeting the integration of sophisticated AI models like generative AI to improve data detection, contextual comprehension, and decision-making effectiveness. Generative AI, a subfield of artificial intelligence, employs large language models and neural networks to generate new content like text, images, or code by understanding data patterns from enormous datasets. For example, in May 2023, data.world, a data catalog and discovery platform situated in the US, introduced the Data Catalog Platform with Generative AI-Bots, a product enhanced by generative AI, built to simplify data discovery and interaction through natural language inquiries and automatic metadata. The platform is equipped with chat-style bots, powered by AI for discovery, metadata enrichment via knowledge graphs, and governance-focused bots for automation. This product enhances data asset accessibility, expedited decision-making, and increases efficiency in data cataloging and data-driven operations.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI) dataset search platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Automotive, Education, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Management Tools, Search Algorithm Frameworks, Metadata Indexing Systems, Integration And API Solutions, User Interface And Visualization Platforms, Security And Access Control Modules

2) By Services: Consulting And Implementation Services, Data Integration And Optimization Services, Training And Support Services, Platform Maintenance And Upgrade Services, Cloud Deployment And Configuration Services, Custom Development And Analytics Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI dataset search platforms. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the quickest growth rate in this market. The report encompasses several geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

