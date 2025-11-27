Beauty And Wellness Franchise Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Beauty And Wellness Franchise Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Beauty And Wellness Franchise Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the beauty and wellness franchise has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $109.53 billion in 2024 to $120.41 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The increase in growth over the historical period is due to factors such as an increase in consumer expenditure on personal care, heightened awareness of wellness services, a rise in the urban population, salon and spa network expansion, and improved brand recognition.

The beauty and wellness chain market is anticipated to observe a robust surge in its size in the forthcoming years, soaring to $173.66 billion in 2029 with a 9.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this growth forecast include surging demand for custom wellness services, a rising trend of digital booking platforms, an increasing preference for green products, development of diverse service franchise models, and a heightened awareness of health and fitness. Key trends predicted for this period encompass advancements in sustainable and green products, interest in R&D for wellness solutions, innovations in custom beauty treatments, advancements in digital scheduling and administrative systems, and creativity in combined health and fitness regimes.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Beauty And Wellness Franchise Market?

The growth of the beauty and wellness franchise market is anticipated to be fueled by rising consumer sensibility about personal grooming and wellness. Such grooming and wellness imply activities and amenities designed to improve an individual's looks, health, and holistic welfare. As more consumers become aware of the significance of self-care and prioritize services encouraging physical and mental health, knowledge of personal grooming and wellness is on the rise. Beauty and wellness franchises are essential for personal grooming and wellness as they ensure consistent services and products that adhere to consumer expectations for quality and convenience. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US government agency, reported in September 2024 that the average expenditure on personal care products and services across all consumer units escalated to $950 in 2023 from $866 in 2022. Consequently, the escalating consumer awareness about personal grooming and wellness is propelling the growth of the beauty and wellness franchise market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Beauty And Wellness Franchise Market?

Major players in the Beauty And Wellness Franchise Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Elements Massage

• Blo Blow Dry Bar Inc.

• European Wax Center

• Rush Hair & Beauty

• The Joint Chiropractic

• 100% Chiropractic

• Skin Laundry Holdings LLC

• Lakmé Salon

• Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty

• Planet Beach

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Beauty And Wellness Franchise Sector?

Leading entities in the beauty and wellness franchise sector are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge solutions such as AI-driven wellness technology to offer tailor-made and expandable health experiences. AI-driven wellness technology involves the use of AI systems to scrutinize individual health data, customize wellness regimes, and improve client results through the use of data-supported insights. For example, in September 2025, Elegant Hoopoe, a wellness innovation firm based in the UAE, introduced its AI-driven wellness franchise, designed to cater to the $1.5 trillion global wellness market and with aims to grow to more than 200 clinics globally. The franchise fuses advanced AI algorithms to custom-design wellness protocols, simplify client evaluations, and boost operational effectiveness across its establishments. By integrating state-of-the-art AI analytics with comprehensive health programs, this innovation ensures consistent quality, scalability, and accuracy in wellness delivery, revolutionizing the way franchises offer preventive health and personalized care.

How Is The Beauty And Wellness Franchise Market Segmented?

The beauty and wellness franchise market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Body Care Products, Makeup Products, Health Supplements

2) By Franchise Type: Salon And Spa, Fitness Centers, Cosmetic Clinics, Wellness Centers, Other Franchise Types

3) By Wellness Focus: Mental Wellness, Physical Wellness, Personal Care, Holistic Wellness

4) By Distribution Channels: Retail Outlets, Online Sales, Direct Selling, Salon And Spa Partnerships

5) By End-User: Women, Men, Unisex

Subsegments:

1) By Skincare Products: Face Creams, Moisturizers, Sunscreens, Cleansers, Serums

2) By Haircare Products: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Oils, Hair Masks, Styling Gels

3) By Body Care Products: Body Lotions, Body Scrubs, Bath Soaps, Deodorants, Body Oils

4) By Makeup Products: Foundations, Lipsticks, Mascaras, Eyeliners, Blushes

5) By Health Supplements: Vitamins, Minerals, Protein Powders, Herbal Supplements, Collagen Supplements

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Beauty And Wellness Franchise Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for beauty and wellness franchises. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest growth in the forecasting phase. The regions incorporated in the report on the beauty and wellness franchise market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

