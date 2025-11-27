AI Red Teaming Services Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

AI Red Teaming Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's AI Red Teaming Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of AI Red Teaming Services Market?

The market for red teaming services in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector has seen a phenomenal expansion in the past few years. The market value is anticipated to rise from $1.36 billion in 2024, to a soaring $1.75 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. This remarkable growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as an alarming increase in cyber threats, growing engagement with artificial intelligence, escalating regulatory requirements, enhanced complexity of AI systems as well as an amplified keenness for initiating proactive security measures.

The market for red teaming services in artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to witness a significant upswing in the coming years, escalating to a valuation of $4.80 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. This promising growth trajectory can be attributed to myriad factors, such as the escalating severity of cyberattacks, increasing scrutiny by regulatory bodies, growing need for proactive security validation, an upswing in the complexity of AI systems, and the mounting requisites for compliance with AI security norms. Major trends expected to dominate the market during the forecast period encompass progression in AI-enabled red team automation, sophisticated integration of generative AI in attack simulations, the evolution of continuous automated red teaming platforms, innovations in the AI adversarial testing frameworks, and breakthroughs in multi-model defense and threat intelligence collaboration.

Download a free sample of the ai red teaming services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29263&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The AI Red Teaming Services Global Market Growth?

The augmentation in the complexity of cyber threats is expected to be a significant driver for the rise of the artificial intelligence (AI) red teaming services market. Cyber threats, which aim to steal, harm, or interrupt data on computers or over the internet, are escalating due to increased internet usage. This opens up an array of opportunities for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities and trick users. AI red teaming services serve a crucial role in enabling organizations to detect and rectify weaknesses before they can be leveraged by genuine attackers. This is achieved by running simulated attacks and identifying gaps in defense. For instance, US-based cybersecurity firm Fortinet reported a spike in deepfake attacks, with the frequency escalating to 47% in 2025 from 30% in 2023. Thus, the escalation in cyber threats' sophistication fuels the growth of the AI red teaming services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The AI Red Teaming Services Market?

Major players in the AI Red Teaming Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google

• Microsoft

• Deloitte

• Accenture

• IBM

• PwC

• EY (Ernst And Young)

• KPMG

• BAE Systems

• Capgemini

What Are The Prominent Trends In The AI Red Teaming Services Market?

Leading corporations in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) red teaming services market are prioritizing the development of advanced technology such as AI supply chain red teaming platforms. These platforms improve security, identify weaknesses and reinforce the durability of AI systems throughout their development and operational lifespan. The AI supply chain red teaming platform is a bespoke system created to examine, assess and protect AI models and their corresponding processes across the complete AI supply chain. For instance, in May 2025, Cranium, a U.S.-based AI security solution developer, launched Arena. It's claimed to be the first AI Supply Chain Red Teaming Platform in the industry, designed to augment red teaming abilities across the AI supply chain. Arena allows organisations to imitate adversary attacks on AI models, carry out prompt injection testing for extensive language models, upload evidence produced by humans, identify threats and routinely rejuvenate security defenses. Its all-inclusive approach integrates AI-driven automation with human expertise to identify weak points, boost model sturdiness and ensure the stability and trustworthiness of AI systems throughout their evolution and implementation.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global AI Red Teaming Services Market Report?

The ai red teaming services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Assessment, Adversarial Attack Simulation, Security Auditing, Other Service Types

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance(BFSI), Healthcare, Government: Retail, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments

1) By Penetration Testing: Network Penetration Testing, Web Application Penetration Testing, Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Cloud Penetration Testing, Social Engineering Testing

2) By Vulnerability Assessment: Network Vulnerability Assessment, Web Application Vulnerability Assessment, Mobile Application Vulnerability Assessment, Cloud Vulnerability Assessment, Database Vulnerability Assessment

3) By Adversarial Attack Simulation: Phishing Simulation, Malware Simulation, Ransomware Simulation, Denial Of Service Simulation, Insider Threat Simulation

4) By Security Auditing: Compliance Auditing, Risk Assessment Auditing, Policy And Procedure Auditing, Network Security Auditing, Application Security Auditing

5) By Other Service Types: Threat Intelligence Services, Incident Response Services, Security Consulting Services, Red Team As A Service, Cybersecurity Training Services

View the full ai red teaming services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-red-teaming-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The AI Red Teaming Services Industry?

In the AI Red Teaming Services Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the specified year of 2024. Furthermore, a prediction of Asia-Pacific becoming the fastest-growing region within the forecast period is noted. The comprehensive market report encompasses regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global AI Red Teaming Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ai As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-as-a-service-global-market-report

Ai Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-infrastructure-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence As A Service Aiaas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-aiaas-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.