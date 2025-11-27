Business Workflow Automation Market to Reach US $22.33 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Workflow Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Business Workflow Automation Market?

The market size for business workflow automation has seen a rapid growth recently. It's projected to surge from $11.39 billion in 2024 to $13.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The inflated growth during the historical period is a result of augmented demand for operational efficiency, the push to reduce manual mistakes, a growing focus on cost reduction, heightened regulatory compliance requirements, the introduction of remote work settings, as well as an increased emphasis on improving productivity.

There's a prediction for a swift expansion in the business workflow automation market in the immediate future years. By 2029, the market is expected to exponentially grow to a staggering $22.33 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This expected growth within the projected timeframe can be traced back to factors such as the increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives, a growing focus on process transparency and accountability, the urgency for quick decision-making, the spike in administrative tasks' outsourcing, the spread of service-based business models, and the escalating need to improve customer experience. Key trends anticipated within this timeframe include technological progress in intelligent automation platforms, enhancements in process mining and analytics integration, innovative low-code and no-code workflow solutions, advancements in adaptive and context-aware automation systems, research and development in the sphere of human-machine collaboration tools, and progress in cloud-native workflow orchestration.

Download a free sample of the business workflow automation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29324&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Business Workflow Automation Global Market Growth?

The expected growth of the business workflow automation market is attributable to the increasing implementation of digital transformation strategies. These strategies refer to the systematic application of digital technology across various business and administrative functions, designed to boost efficiency, agility, and the delivery of services. The prevalence of digital transformation is spiking as a result of a heightened emphasis on improving operational efficiency via automation and smart process optimization. Business workflow automation aids this digital transformation, simplifying processes, minimizing manual work, and facilitating smooth data-driven operations throughout organizations. A case in point is information provided by AAG IT, a UK-based IT services company, in January 2025, stating that around 63% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) workloads and 62% of SMB data were expected to be hosted in public clouds by 2023, representing an increase from 57% of workloads and 56% of data in 2022. Hence, the increasingly popular implementation of digital transformation strategies is a significant driving force for the expansion of the business workflow automation market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Business Workflow Automation Market?

Major players in the Business Workflow Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Workday Inc.

• Zoho Corporation Private Limited

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Smartsheet Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Business Workflow Automation Industry?

Leading enterprises in business workflow automation are making strategic moves towards the incorporation of cutting-edge solutions like generative artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing automation, efficiency, and decision-making processes. Generative AI, an advanced form of AI, utilizes extensive language models to create new content like text, summaries, or responses, drawing on pattern recognition in massive datasets. This allows for real-time content creation, contextual summarization, and workflow optimization. For example, Zoom Video Communications, a US-based unified communication and collaboration solutions provider, in February 2025, took a major step by launching their Zoom Workflow Automation. This generative AI-driven platform aims to streamline and automate business processes in its Zoom Workplace suite and other third-party apps. The platform comes with AI Companion integration for automated summaries of meetings, a no-code workflow constructor that features conditional logic and various app integrations, and predefined templates for routine business tasks such as approvals and onboarding. By integrating smart automation directly into collaborative environments, Zoom Workflow Automation enhances enterprise productivity, streamlines workflow efficiency, and significantly reduces manual efforts.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Business Workflow Automation Market Report?

The business workflow automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Business Function: Human Resources, Finance And Accounting, Sales And Marketing, Customer Service, Supply Chain, Operations

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Government, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Process Management Software, Task Automation Software, Workflow Integration Software, Business Rules Management Software, Document Management Software, Collaboration And Communication Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services, System Customization Services

View the full business workflow automation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-workflow-automation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Business Workflow Automation Industry?

In the Business Workflow Automation Global Market Report 2025, North America held the most significant section in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is projected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Business Workflow Automation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Business Process Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-process-automation-global-market-report

Workflow Automation And Optimization Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/workflow-automation-and-optimization-software-global-market-report

Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-process-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.