Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 29.5% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market?

The AI audio editing market has seen a substantial expansion in recent years. The market's size is projected to increase from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $2.02 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 29.9%. This historical growth can be traced back to the growing demand for automated editing in podcasts and music, a surge in the use of AI for noise filtering and audio refurbishing, escalating adoption of speech-to-text tools and transcriptions, a swell in content creation across various social media platforms, and a rise in the incorporation of AI in digital audio workstations.

Expectations are high for the artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing market to experience a significant surge in size in the forthcoming years, skyrocketing to $5.68 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. This upward trend during the forecast period can be traced back to the increasing need for AI-centered real-time audio amelioration, escalating usage of AI in virtual assistant and voice applications, the growing implementation of AI instruments in cinematic and broadcasting sectors, a broader emphasis on personalized and adaptable sound editing, and amplified investment into AI-led inventive software resolution. Foreseen market trends within the forecast period consist of improvements in real-time audio amelioration, sophisticated generative AI for music and sound generation, breakthroughs in AI-controlled noise reduction, AI integration with digital audio workplaces, and progression in voice recognition and cloning.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) audio editing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29274&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market?

The surge in popularity of streaming services is predicted to potentially trigger expansion in the artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing market. Streaming services are digital platforms that distribute real-time audio, video, and multimedia content over the internet, devoid of the need for downloads, enabling users to access movies, TV shows, music, and real-time broadcasts across a range of connected devices. The increasing demand for on-demand content, which offers users the flexibility to access movies, shows, or music at any time and place, has resulted in streaming services gaining precedence over traditional media. AI audio editing comes into play here, enhancing sound quality by automatically identifying and rectifying errors, lowering noise, refining clarity, and making intricate audio production tasks more straightforward with heightened speed and accuracy. For example, a report released by US-based media measurement and analytics firm Nielsen in January 2024 revealed that in 2023, viewers in the United States streamed video content equivalent to 21 million years, denoting an impressive 21% increase from the 17 million years’ worth of content streamed in the previous year, 2022. As a result, the escalating popularity of streaming services is acting as a catalyst for growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Veritone Inc.

• Krisp Technologies Inc.

• ElevenLabs Inc.

• Descript Inc.

• Trint Limited

• Murf Inc.

• Neosapience Inc.

• Resemble AI Inc.

• Sonix Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Industry?

Prominent businesses in the artificial intelligence-enhanced audio editing market are centred on developing advanced technologies like the Enhanced EnCodec decoder. This technology is aimed at improving audio quality, lowering latency, and facilitating a more effective real-time generation of music and sound. The Enhanced EnCodec decoder is a sophisticated audio compression technology created by Meta, designed to compress and decompress audio data using minimal bits while maintaining top-notch sound quality. It enhances real-time tasks and encourages a faster, more resourceful generation and editing of AI-led sounds. For example, Meta Platforms, Inc., an American technology firm, unveiled AudioCraft in August 2023. This offering is an open-source generative AI tool meant to create music and sound effects based on text prompts. The launch included three modules—MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec—that empower users to generate excellent audio from basic descriptions. This advancement enables musicians, sound engineers, and researchers to effortlessly create lifelike sounds and music. The launch signifies Meta's commitment to making high-end AI-powered audio production tools widely accessible for creative and study purposes.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Music Production, Podcasting, Call Centers, Automotive, Others Applications

5) By By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Education, Advertising, Corporate, Other End Users

Sub Segments:

1) By Software: Audio Editing Tools, Music Composition Software, Sound Design Applications, Voice Enhancement Programs, Speech Recognition Systems

2) By Hardware: Audio Interfaces, Digital Signal Processors, Microphones, Headphones, Studio Monitors

3) By Services: Professional Audio Editing Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Training And Support Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) audio editing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-audio-editing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the top region in the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing. The region anticipated to exhibit the swiftest growth in the future is Asia-Pacific. The AI audio editing market report 2025 encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Audio And Video Editing Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-and-video-editing-software-global-market-report

Generative Artificial Intelligence Ai In Music Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-music-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Voice Generator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-voice-generator-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.