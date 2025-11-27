Demand for Packaging Printing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $715.03 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Demand for Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Packaging Printing Market Be By 2025?

There has been a robust growth in the market size of packaging printing in the past few years. The market is predicted to escalate from $474.1 billion in 2024 to $503.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the historic period can be traced back to the escalation in consumer goods, branding and marketing, the surge in e-commerce, regulatory compliance, along with the food and beverage industry.

The market size of packaging printing is predicted to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $715.03 billion by 2029 with a 9.2% CAGR. Several factors like the growth of pharmaceutical packaging, sustainable packaging, health and safety issues, global supply chains, as well as customization and personalization contribute to its projected growth. Key trends expected over the forecast period include technological developments, environment-friendly packaging, advancements in digital and 3D printing technology, intelligent packaging, and security printing.

Download a free sample of the packaging printing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7698&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Packaging Printing Market Landscape?

The growth of the packaging printing market is predicted to be driven by the rising demand for packaged food. Packaged food, which is protected from direct exposure and has a long shelf life, entails the use of packaging printing to showcase brand information and product details on the packaging material. For instance, a report from the International Trade Administration, a government agency in the U.S. published in November 2023, indicated that the Mexican packaging machinery market saw substantial growth in 2022. It surged from USD 710 million in 2021 to USD 906 million due to a substantial 25% spike in the demand for packaging and processing machinery. As a result, the mounting demand for packaged food is fueling the expansion of the packaging printing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Packaging Printing Market?

Major players in the Packaging Printing include:

• Belmont Packaging Ltd.

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• Coveris Management GmbH

• Duncan Printing Group

• Eastman Kodak Company

• HP Inc.

• Mondi PLC.

• Quad Inc.

• Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

• Shree Arun Packaging Co.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Packaging Printing Industry?

The adoption of cutting-edge technology is a prominent trend in the packaging printing industry, with leading enterprises unveiling novel technologies to maintain their market status. For example, Xeikon B.V., a digital printing technology firm based in the Netherlands, launched its Titon technology in April 2022. This particular technology, boasting a distinctive toner formulation, provides all the advantages of UV inks. The most food-safe technology, it is devoid of aroma and flavor, ensuring the customer experience is unaffected during product consumption. The TITON toner can be used for a wide array of applications involving direct and indirect food contact, and is resistant to both physical and environmental elements such as scuffs, scratches, water, sunlight, high temperatures, and a variety of liquid chemicals.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Packaging Printing Market

The packaging printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons, Label And Tags, Other Types

2) By Printing Technology: Flexography, Gravure, Offset, Screen Printing, Digital

3) By Printing Ink: Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Curable Ink, Latex Ink, Dye Sublimation Inks, Other Printing Inks

4) By Application: Food And Beverage, Household And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Corrugated Packaging: Single-Wall Corrugated, Double-Wall Corrugated, Triple-Wall Corrugated

2) By Flexible Packaging: Pouches, Films, Laminates

3) By Folding Cartons: Straight Tuck End Cartons, Reverse Tuck End Cartons, Snap Lock Bottom Cartons, Auto Bottom Cartons

4) By Labels And Tags: Pressure-Sensitive Labels, In-Mold Labels, Shrink Sleeve Labels, Hang Tags

5) By Other Types: Specialty Packaging, Sustainable Packaging, Gift Packaging

View the full packaging printing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/packaging-printing-global-market-report

Packaging Printing Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominance as the biggest player in the packaging printing market while the Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the rapidly advancing region in the forecasted duration. The market report of packaging printing encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Packaging Printing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-and-related-support-activities-global-market-report

Printing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-global-market-report

Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.