Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for battery-electric boom sprayers has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $0.91 billion in 2024 to $1.01 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased agricultural mechanization, heightened fuel prices, a surge in demand for high-value crops, a growing preference for precision agriculture technologies, and a heightened knowledge about the advantages of battery-electric equipment.

The market size for battery-electric boom sprayers is projected to experience significant growth in the wake of the next few years. It's estimated to rise to $1.56 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth during the prediction period can be ascribed to a heightened demand for efficient and sustainable agricultural methods, an intensified focus on sustainable supply chains, enhanced support from governments and manufacturers, an increased uptake of electric-powered tools, and growth in agricultural activities in conjunction with government initiatives towards farming modernization. The period of forecast will witness various significant trends, such as the advancement of spraying equipment technology, the incorporation of lithium-ion batteries with large capacities, the creation of smart sprayers which optimize spraying designs, innovations in battery chemical makeup and energy control, as well as the blending of IoT and GPS-directed precision spraying.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market?

The growth of the battery-electric boom sprayer market is anticipated to be fueled by the rise in organic farming activities. Organic farming adopts natural substances and procedures as opposed to synthetic chemicals, preserving soil fertility and promoting ecological equilibrium. The demand for chemical-free and eco-friendly food is on the increase, leading to a surge in organic farming activities. This has encouraged farmers to resort to sustainable farming techniques. Battery-electric boom sprayers contribute to organic farming by facilitating the accurate and consistent application of natural fertilizers and bio-pesticides, ensuring crop health whilst mitigating environmental damage. For instance, IFOAM–Organics International, an international organization based in Germany, reported that by the end of 2023, organically managed farmland had expanded to cover 98.9 million hectares, marking a 2.6% growth with an additional 2.5 million hectares as compared to 2022. Consequently, the growth in organic farming activities is a significant factor propelling the battery-electric boom sprayer market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market?

Major players in the Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deere & Company;

• CNH Industrial N.V.;

• Kubota Corporation;

• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited;

• AGCO Corporation;

• Kuhn Group S.A.;

• Jacto Inc.;

• FIMCO Industries Inc.;

• Yetter Farm Equipment Co.;

• Househam Sprayers Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market?

Leading firms in the battery-electric boom sprayer market are placing emphasis on the creation of autonomous spraying as a way of enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing the use of chemicals, and refining accuracy in crop management. Autonomous spraying consists of the automated dissemination of pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers through self-guided sprayer equipment, eliminating the need for human intervention. For instance, Deere & Company, a company based in the US that produces agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, teamed up with US-based supplier of autonomous agricultural equipment, GUSS Automation, in February 2024 to introduce the Electric GUSS commercially. This state-of-the-art sprayer facilitates resourceful, sustainable crop management as it enables farmers to operate multiple units remotely, thereby reducing manpower needs and optimizing chemical consumption. The Electric GUSS employs cutting-edge technologies such as the Smart Apply weed identification system, GPS, LiDAR, and its own remote control software to detect and spray only weeds, thus reducing chemical usage by up to 90%. The integration of autonomous operation, electric power, and precision farming techniques makes the electric global unmanned spray system (GUSS) a highly effective and environmentally sustainable solution for orchard herbicide application.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market Segments

The battery-electric boom sprayer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Self-Propelled, Trailed, Mounted

2) By Capacity: Low, Medium, High

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Agriculture, Horticulture, Landscaping, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Self-Propelled: Electric Drive System, Hybrid Drive System, Autonomous Navigation System, Manual Control System

2) By Trailed: Hydraulic Boom Sprayer, Pneumatic Boom Sprayer, Electric Pump Sprayer, Precision Guidance Sprayer

3) By Mounted: Tractor Mounted Boom Sprayer, Utility Vehicle Mounted Boom Sprayer, Compact Mounted Sprayer, Adjustable Boom Mounted Sprayer

Which Regions Are Dominating The Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Market Landscape?

In the Battery-Electric Boom Sprayer Global Market Report for 2025, North America is noted as the leading region of the market in 2024. Predictions show Asia-Pacific as the region with the highest expected growth within the forecasted timeframe. The report spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

