Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market Forecasted to Achieve US $7.7 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market In 2025?

The market size for applied artificial intelligence (AI) in energy and utilities has seen a substantial increase lately. The market that is expected to be valued at $3.17 billion in 2024, is projected to swell to $3.80 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The expansion during the historical period can be attributed to the heightened adoption of smart grid technologies, an escalating demand for energy efficiency, growing integration of renewable energy sources, an increasing necessity for predictive maintenance in utilities, and greater investments being made towards the digital transformation of energy infrastructure.

The market size of applied artificial intelligence (AI) within the energy and utilities sector is predicted to experience significant growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a valuation of $7.70 billion, an estimate outlined by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This expected rise during this forecast period is due to numerous factors such as the enhanced usage of AI-focused analytics in utilities industries, an increased attention to operational efficiency, a surge in the utilization of smart meters and sensors, the widespread integration of renewable energy sources, and a heightened investment in modernizing the grid. During the forecast period, we can watch for key trends such as improvements in autonomous grid management, the creation of AI-fueled energy prediction instruments, new developments in digital twin technology for utilities, advancements in AI-supported renewable integration systems, and the emergence of edge AI for real-time energy optimization.

Download a free sample of the applied artificial intelligence (ai) in energy and utilities market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29272&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market?

The surge in the need for electricity is anticipated to fuel the expansion of applied artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy and utilities market. This growth in demand is attributed to escalating industrialization, urbanization, and electrification across various sectors. Expansion of industries means there is a need for more power for machinery, production processes, and other operations, which in turn increases overall energy consumption. Applied AI in the energy and utilities sector aids in managing and enhancing electricity demand through accurate forecasts of consumption patterns, increasing grid efficiency, and facilitating smarter energy distribution. For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a government agency in the United States, projects that electricity consumption will grow at an annual average rate of 1.7%, driven by significant increases in the commercial (2.6%) and industrial (2.1%) sectors, whereas residential demand is projected to rise slightly by 0.7% in 2026. As such, the surge in electricity consumption is a pivotal factor contributing to the growth of applied AI in the energy and utilities market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Industry?

Major players in the Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• E.ON SE

• Enel S.p.A.

• Siemens AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Accenture plc

• IBM Corporation

• Iberdrola S.A.

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market In The Globe?

Key industry players in the applied artificial intelligence (AI) sector within the energy and utilities market are focused on crafting innovative solutions. They aim to increase grid efficiency, resilience and scalability, facilitating speedy and effective capacity expansion, and suitable use of distributed energy resources by utilities. This decentralized, AI-regulated energy systems' utilization helps utilities optimize power distribution and achieve reliable energy supply. For example, Siemens AG, an industrial technology enterprise based in Germany, launched Gridscale X in February 2024. It is a state-of-the-art grid management suite that allows autonomous grid operations through AI-based data processing, real-time analytics and predictive maintenance. The platform comes with notable features like digital twin integration, automated error detection, and adaptive energy current optimization. This empowers utilities to create intelligent, environmentally friendly energy networks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market Report?

The applied artificial intelligence (AI) in energy and utilities market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Predictive Analytics, Asset Optimization, Grid Management, Customer Engagement, Energy Trading, Renewable Integration

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Robotics, Renewables Management, Demand Forecasting, AI-Based Inventory Management, Energy Production And Scheduling, Asset Tracking And Maintenance, Digital Twins, AI-Based Cybersecurity, Emission Tracking, Logistics Network Operation

4) By End-User: Electric Utilities, Oil And Gas, Renewable Energy Companies, Industrial Energy Users, Energy Service Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Predictive Analytics: Load Forecasting, Equipment Failure Prediction, Predictive Maintenance, Demand Forecasting

2) By Asset Optimization: Asset Health Monitoring, Performance Analytics, Lifecycle Management, Condition-Based Maintenance

3) By Grid Management: Smart Grid Automation, Fault Detection And Restoration, Voltage And Frequency Control, Energy Flow Optimization

4) By Customer Engagement: Smart Billing And Pricing Analytics, Energy Usage Insights, Personalized Energy Recommendations, Customer Service Automation

5) By Energy Trading: Price Forecasting, Market Risk Analysis, Automated Trading Algorithms, Portfolio Optimization

6) By Renewable Integration: Renewable Generation Forecasting, Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Management, Energy Storage Optimization, Grid Balancing And Stability Control

View the full applied artificial intelligence (ai) in energy and utilities market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/applied-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-energy-and-utilities-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market By 2025?

The Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Global Market Report 2025 reveals that North America led the market in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region forecasted to experience the fastest growth. This report encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy And Utilities Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Energy And Power Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-energy-and-power-global-market-report

Ai In Energy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-energy-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Engineering Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-engineering-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.