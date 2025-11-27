StartupNews.tech Launches Global Startup News Community With Comment Ranking Feature

A new platform where users can comment on global startup news and get ranked with Good/Bad ratings.

We created StartupNews.tech to build a global space where meaningful startup conversations can thrive.” — Junichiro Ono, Founder of StartupNews.tech

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StartupNews.tech , a new global startup news community platform, has officially launched.The platform curates the latest startup and technology news from around the world, allowing users to engage by posting comments, insights, and opinions directly beneath each article.Unlike traditional news aggregators, StartupNews.tech introduces a unique Good/Bad evaluation system. Whenever a user posts a comment, other readers can evaluate it. Comments with a high Good ratio—indicating valuable or insightful input—are automatically recommended and highlighted across the platform.This mechanism not only increases the visibility of high-quality contributions but also encourages thoughtful, constructive discussion within the global tech community.StartupNews.tech aims to become a hub for founders, investors, tech enthusiasts, and business professionals who want to stay informed about global innovation trends while exchanging opinions through an interactive community.The platform is now live and accessible worldwide.StartupNews.tech plans to continue expanding its features, including personalized feeds, advanced recommendation algorithms, and community-building functions.

