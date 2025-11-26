NUJ calls for clarity and transparency over BBC Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee

The NUJ has noted with concern that during Monday’s Culture Media and Sport Committee hearing, Sir Robbie Gibb stated that he has become involved in editorial matters.

His evidence highlights the need for greater clarity and transparency around the process by which members of the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee raise issues and initiate reviews.

At present, the process is not clearly defined or publicly understood, which may give rise to uncertainty about how matters are selected for consideration and how potential conflicts of interest are managed. Ensuring clear and robust procedures is essential to maintaining confidence in the BBC's editorial independence.

The NUJ reiterates its opposition to any political appointees being made to the BBC board. Protecting our members’ right to report freely - without fear or interference - remains a core principle of the union.

