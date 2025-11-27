Federal AI Leadership to Address UAE’s Future Economy at Global AI Show Abu Dhabi

UAE’s top Chief AI Officers unite at the Global AI Show Abu Dhabi to discuss national AI strategy, governance, and future-ready digital transformation.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global AI Show Abu Dhabi is proud to announce that an extraordinary high-level session, "Meet the Chief AI Officers", has been convened with senior government officials and national technology leaders who are driving the comprehensive artificial intelligence transformation of the UAE.The milestone session will provide strategic insights into the UAE's journey toward an advanced AI-enabled economy, highlighting the nation's commitment to strengthening digital capabilities, enhancing governance systems, and developing future-ready sectors in line with national priorities and long-term economic agendas.Participating Chief AI Officers:1. H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief AI Officer, Emirates Health ServicesA transformative leader driving AI integration across the healthcare sector, shaping intelligent solutions for patient care, operational efficiency, and national health strategy.2. H.E. Eng. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector / Chief AI & Innovation Officer, UAE Ministry of Climate Change & EnvironmentLeading AI and innovation initiatives to drive sustainable environmental solutions and digital transformation across federal services, enhancing the UAE’s global leadership in climate and innovation.3. Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO – AI, Dubai Economy & TourismA pioneering leader in the UAE’s AI and digital strategy ecosystem, driving national transformation across government and economic sectors.4. Abdullah Al Jaziri, Chief AI Officer, DEWAA key architect behind DEWA’s advanced AI deployment, leading one of the most innovative digital utilities in the world.5. Ahmed Khalifa Al Houqani, Chief AI Officer, GCAAOverseeing the AI evolution of the nation’s aviation sector, enhancing safety, efficiency, and smart governance at a federal level.6. Mohammad Almansoori, Chief AI Officer, Ministry of Foreign AffairsLeading the integration of AI into diplomacy and global engagement, shaping the UAE’s tech-forward international strategy.7. Latifa Al Shehhi, Chief AI Officer, Ministry of InvestmentDriving AI-powered investment intelligence and policy innovation, supporting the UAE’s vision for next-generation economic growth.Strengthening National AI Leadership:The "Meet the Chief AI Officers" session reflects the UAE's continuous efforts aimed at positioning the advancement of artificial intelligence as a national priority, in addition to achieving institutional excellence across strategic sectors. The session will also discuss:1. The UAE's strategic direction for an AI-driven national economy2. Institutional mechanisms for AI governance and ethical deployment3. Federal-level implementation of AI in health, climate, aviation, foreign policy, utilities, and investment4. The evolving mandate and leadership role of Chief AI Officers5. Contribution of AI to national resilience and future readinessAbout the Global AI Show Abu Dhabi:The Global AI Show Abu Dhabi serves as a premier international platform convening government leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators to advance global collaboration in artificial intelligence.Powered by VAP Group , the event reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading international hub for emerging technologies, digital transformation, and forward-looking governance.About VAP Group:A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions for over 12 years under flagship global events including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show , and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through strategic PR and marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and gaming. We also offer advertising, media and staffing services.Press ContactPublic Relations Teammedia@globalaishow.com

