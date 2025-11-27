Amazon Managed Cloud Service Market Expanding With $104.45 Billion at 11.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Amazon Managed Cloud Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Amazon Managed Cloud Service Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size of the Amazon managed cloud service has seen a swift expansion. It has been projected that the market will increase from $59.25 billion in 2024 to $66.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The past growth can be credited to factors such as the growing acceptance of cloud technology across businesses, the surge in requirement for cost-efficient IT solutions, the escalating demand for scalability and adaptability in business operations, an augmented focus on data security and compliance, and an increased dependence on remote work and collaboration tools.

The market for amazon managed cloud services is predicted to experience a substantial increase in size in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $104.46 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The advancement during the estimated period can be linked to growing investments in cloud infrastructure, an intensified demand for machine learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities, an escalating requirement for disaster recovery and business stability solutions, the increasing integration of hybrid and multi-cloud surroundings, and a surging need for data analytics and business intelligence solutions. Some significant trends for the forecasted period are progress in cloud computing technology, enhancements in automation and orchestration tools, breakthroughs in cloud-native application advancement, progress in cloud security technologies, and strides in cloud cost optimization tactics.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Amazon Managed Cloud Service Market?

The growth of the amazon managed cloud service market is foreseen to be fueled by the rising adoption of digital transformation. The digital transformation journey entails the integration of digital technology into all areas of a company's operations, which enhances efficiency, agility, and scalability. It accomplishes this by accelerating cloud uptake, automating processes, and updating workflows. As businesses strive to innovate more quickly, optimize operations, and make data-based decisions, digital transformation adoption is on the rise. Amazon managed cloud service facilitates this digitalization process by offering scalable cloud infrastructure, platform services, security frameworks, and analytics capabilities. For example, Arvato Ltd., a German company providing digital solutions, reported in June 2025 that in the public sector, the number of UK government organisations implementing comprehensive digital transformation strategies has increased to 56%, up from 51% in the previous year. Thus, the escalating digital transformation adoption is a major driver of the amazon managed cloud service market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Amazon Managed Cloud Service Market?

Major players in the Amazon Managed Cloud Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Deloitte

• Accenture

• NTT Data

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

• Fujitsu

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• Infosys

• Kyndryl

What Are The Top Trends In The Amazon Managed Cloud Service Industry?

Leading enterprises in the Amazon managed cloud service market are emphasizing innovation in technology such as serverless, auto-scaling, high-performance relational database service. These advancements are aimed at amping up scalability, reliability, and operational efficiency within contemporary applications. The serverless, auto-scaling, high-performance relational database service is a cloud-centric database system which autonomously oversees infrastructure. It adapts computing and storage resources dynamically in line with workload needs and provides low-latency, high-throughput performance. For example, in November 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS), a U.S. cloud service provider, introduced the Amazon Aurora Limitless Database. This product has been developed to mitigate key issues in scaling relational databases. The Amazon Aurora Limitless Database is a serverless, auto-scaling solution capable of supporting millions of write transactions per second and managing petabytes of data. It includes features like distributed query planning, transaction management, and automatic compute scaling within a budget, proving to be ideal for high-throughput, cloud-native apps and facilitating database management across fluctuating workloads.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Amazon Managed Cloud Service Market Segments

The amazon managed cloud service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service

2) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Application: Large Corporation, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance(BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Information Technology, And Telecommunications, Government

Subsegments

1) By Infrastructure as a Service: Standard Cloud, Premium Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Dedicated Cloud, Managed Hosting

2) By Platform as a Service: Application Development, Database Management, Integration Services, Business Analytics, Security Management

3) By Software as a Service: Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Collaboration Tools, Human Resource Management, Content Management

Which Regions Are Dominating The Amazon Managed Cloud Service Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the Amazon Managed Cloud Service global market as the largest region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will display the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report provides data on several regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

