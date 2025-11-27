Demand for Alternative Investment Software Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.3 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Alternative Investment Software Market Be By 2025?

The market size for alternative investment software has seen a swift expansion in recent years. The market is projected to increase from a valuation of $2.40 billion in 2024 to $2.70 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. Factors driving the growth in this historic period include a rising demand from investors for diverse portfolios, augmented awareness about alternative asset classes, increased capital contributors by institutional investors, a boost in cross-border investment pursuits, broadening of family office investment programs, and a surge in the adoption of remote investment management services.

The size of the alternative investment software market is predicted to undergo substantial growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $4.30 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth projection stems from the increasing interest in non-conventional assets among individual investors, a rise in the launch of investment funds centered on private markets, an increased focus on transparency in reporting due to regulatory pressure, a surge in global wealth of high-net-worth individuals, the expansion of third-party fund administration services, and the growing influence of investment platforms in emerging economies. Key trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in technology that facilitate automated portfolio rebalancing, progression in risk scoring driven by artificial intelligence, innovative cloud-based portfolio visualization tools, advancements in predictive analytics for investment performance, research and development efforts in automated compliance workflows, and innovations in settlement and reconciliation systems powered by blockchain technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Alternative Investment Software Market Landscape?

The escalation in the number of institutional and retail alternative investors is projected to drive the expansion of the alternative investment software market. Both professional and individual investors are growing, who pour capital into unconventional assets like private equity, hedge funds, private credit, and real assets. This rise is due to the intensifying quest for diversification and enhanced risk-adjusted returns as traditional equity and bond markets are becoming more unpredictable. With the help of alternative investment software, both kinds of investors are ably supported with sturdy tools for portfolio management, risk assessment, compliance, reporting, and real-time analytics, allowing them the efficient administration of intricate alternative assets. To underscore, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US, a federal government agency regulating securities markets and investment vehicles, reported in August 2025, that private funds in the country accounted for roughly $24.9 trillion in gross assets at the close of the fourth quarter in 2024 — an increase of about 9.4% year-on-year compared to the fourth quarter in 2023. Thus, the surge in institutional and retail alternative investors is fuelling demand in the alternative investment software market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Alternative Investment Software Market?

Major players in the Alternative Investment Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BlackRock Inc.

• S&P Global Inc.

• State Street Corporation

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS Global)

• Deutsche Börse Group

• SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

• ION Group

• MSCI Inc.

• SEI Investments Company

• Finastra Group Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Alternative Investment Software Industry?

The primary firms in the alternative investments software market are centralizing their efforts towards adopting advanced technology like cloud-native Software as a Service (SaaS) architecture to improve scalability, operational effectiveness, and real-time portfolio management. This architecture, which is a sophisticated deployment technique, constructs software via a microservices-based infrastructure hosted in the cloud. This infrastructure provides automatic updates, immediate scalability, remote access, and handles intricate workflows in real-time. An example of this application was seen in May 2023 when US-based firm TS Imagine, which offers trading, portfolio management, and risk management software for hedge funds and asset managers, introduced TS One — a SaaS-based investment management platform built on cloud-native architecture. This platform aimed to bring together trading, portfolio analytics, risk, compliance, and operations on a single platform. TS One, equipped with multi-asset trading workflows, integral cross-asset risk models, and real-time data management, assists investment teams in enhancing automation, scalability, and decision-making throughout their investment tenure.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Alternative Investment Software Market

The alternative investment software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Fund Accounting, Trading And Exchange Platforms, Compliance And Reporting, Asset Management

5) By End-User: Hedge Funds, Private Equity Firms, Venture Capital Firms, Real Estate Investment Firms, Family Offices, Fund Administrators

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Portfolio Management Software, Fund Accounting Software, Investor Reporting Software, Risk And Compliance Monitoring Software, Workflow Automation Software, Performance Analytics Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Data Migration Services

Alternative Investment Software Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for alternative investment software. The region of Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report on the alternative investment software market encompasses regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

