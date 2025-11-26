Bio-butanediol Market Poised for Rapid Expansion with Asia-Pacific Leading Global Growth

Bio-butanediol Market Source

The automotive sector held the largest share in 2020, contributing over one-third of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global bio-butanediol (bio-BDO) market was valued at $190.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $392.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study provides an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, key segments, value chain trends, investment opportunities, regional performance, and the competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13143 Market Drivers & OpportunitiesThe market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive industry and a rapid shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable products. However, the presence of strong competition from fossil-based BDO continues to pose a challenge. Despite this, rising investments in innovation and the development of environment-friendly alternatives are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the coming years.Segmental Highlights:-By Source:- Sugar-based bio-BDO dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share.- This segment is also expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.By End Use:- The automotive sector held the largest share in 2020, contributing over one-third of the market.- The textile segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2030.By Region:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2020, capturing nearly half of global revenue.- The region is further expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% through 2030, driven by strong industrial expansion and increasing adoption of sustainable materials.Key Market Players:-Major companies profiled in the report include:- Novamont S.p.A- BASF SE- Genomatica Inc.- Qira- Yuanli Chemical Group Co. Ltd.- BiokemikThe report also highlights key raw material suppliers such as:- Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co. Ltd.- Roquette Frères- J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG- Cargill Incorporated𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bio-butanediol-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.