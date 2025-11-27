5G New Radio Market Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

5G New Radio Market Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's 5G New Radio Market Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The 5G New Radio Market Through 2025?

The dimension of the 5G new radio market has experienced dramatic expansion recently. Its growth is projected to surge from $37.89 billion in 2024 to $48.29 billion in 2025, raising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is due in part to the escalating demand for superior mobile broadband connectivity, the increased emphasis on ultra-reliable low-latency communication, an uptick in the proliferation of smartphones and linked devices, an amplified requirement for high-velocity data transmission, and growing government endeavors towards 5G deployment.

It is predicted that in the coming years, the market size of 5G new radio will see a dramatic surge, reaching $126.00 billion in 2029 with an annual growth rate of 27.1%. The anticipated growth over the forecast period is due to factors such as increased use of edge computing solutions, growing demand for better mobile broadband services, a surge in network densification and small cell infrastructure, an augmentation in the need for ultra-reliable low-latency communication, as well as a preference shift towards smooth connectivity experiences among consumers. The forecasted period signifies upcoming trends such as sophistication in small cell infrastructure, dynamic spectrum sharing breakthroughs, innovations in software-defined networking, assimilation of IoT connectivity and the integration of digital twin technology.

Download a free sample of the 5g new radio market market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29255&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The 5G New Radio Market Market?

The growth of the 5G new radio (NR) market is projected to escalate, driven by the increasing need for fast and dependable internet access. This high-speed internet connectivity facilitates speedy data exchange, uninterrupted streaming, and effective broadband-based online communication, all crucial for businesses and individual users. The growing dependence on digital platforms for work, education, and leisure pursuits necessitates more robust and quicker internet connectivity to ensure fluid digital interactions. 5G new radio aids in delivering this high-speed connectivity by providing high-speed data transfer, minimal latency, and augmented network capacity. These features make real-time communication, uninterrupted streaming, and effective support for advanced digital applications possible. For example, a 2024 report by Eurostat, a statistical organization based in Luxembourg, states that 94% of homes in the EU had access to the internet. Consequently, the mounting need for swift internet access fuels the growth of the 5G new radio market.

Which Players Dominate The 5G New Radio Market Industry Landscape?

Major players in the 5G New Radio Market Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• China Mobile Communications Group Co. Ltd.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• BT Group plc

• Fujitsu Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The 5G New Radio Market Market?

Major players in the 5G New Radio (NR) market are concentrating their efforts on the development of technological enhancements, such as high-density Radio Frequency (RF) transceivers, to boost network capacity, signal efficiency, and overall data transmission efficacy. High-density RF transceiver is a compact, integrated RF device capable of supporting multiple input and output channels in a single module. This characteristic improves efficient signal transmission and receiving, while amplifying wireless efficacy through lower power use and enhanced data throughput. For example, MaxLinear Inc., a US-based fabless semiconductor firm, in February 2024, introduced a single chip solution for 5G Open RAN radio units. This innovation combines digital, analog, and RF functionalities into one small device, streamlining radio designs and boosting network proficiency. This new product offers high bandwidth and low latency, facilitating more adaptable and cost-efficient 5G infrastructure deployment. This release serves as a significant progression towards enhancing scalability, power efficiency, and next-generation wireless communication systems' performance. The product's introduction seeks to expedite the adoption of Open RAN architectures by delivering a more integrated, energy-efficient, and cost-effective solution for the rollout of the 5G network.

Global 5G New Radio Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The 5G new radio market market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Industry: Telecom And Information Technology(IT), Manufacturing, Retail, Others Industries

3) By Operating Frequency: Sub-6 Ghz, Mmwave

4) By Deployment model: Standalone (SA), Non-Standalone (NSA)

5) By Application: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb), Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (Urllc), Massive Machine-type Communications (Mmtc)

Sub Segments:

1) By Hardware: Transceivers, Antennas, Baseband Units, Small Cells, Routers, Switches

2) By Software: Network Management, Radio Access Network Software, Core Network Software, Network Optimization, Security Software

3) By Service: Consulting, Integration And Deployment, Support And Maintenance, Managed Services, Training And Education

View the full 5g new radio market market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-new-radio-market-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The 5G New Radio Market Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global 5G New Radio Market, as featured in the 2025 Market Report. It is projected that the region experiencing the most rapid growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report encapsulates vital data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 5G New Radio Market Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

5G Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-services-global-market-report

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-technologies-global-market-report

Digital Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-mobile-radio-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.