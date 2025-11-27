Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Industry Analysis Report 2025: Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a marked expansion in the market size of the airborne satellite communication (SATCOM) system in recent years. It's projected to increase from $6.26 billion in 2024 to $6.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The previously observed growth has roots in factors such as greater collaboration between satellite operators and airlines, escalating demand for high-speed connectivity in isolated regions, wider use of software-defined satellites, a heightened necessity for low-latency communication links, and an increased integration of AI-powered satellite systems.

In the coming years, the market for airborne satellite communication (SATCOM) systems is predicted to experience robust growth. It is expected to escalate to $9.90 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Vigorous growth during the projected period can be linked to factors such as increased growth in commercial aviation, improved demand for real-time aircraft tracking, enhanced adoption of IoT-enabled aviation systems, rising multi-orbit satellite deployment, and the integration of sophisticated communication technologies. Key trends for the forecast period include the evolution of multi-orbit satellite connectivity, increased integration of high-throughput satellites, innovations in low-latency communication solutions, the use of artificial intelligence in network optimization, and progress in seamless in-flight connectivity services.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Market?

The upward trend in air passenger traffic is projected to fuel the expansion of the airborne satellite communication (SATCOM) system market. The total number of individuals flying on commercial aircraft in a given time frame, encompassing both domestic and international journeys, is known as air passenger traffic. The swelling middle-class income level is enabling a larger population to afford air travel for business and leisure, thereby boosting the global air traveler count. This surge in air passenger traffic necessitates a demand for airborne SATCOM systems, as airlines must provide dependable in-flight communication and internet services to effectively handle increased passenger numbers while maintaining safety, operational coordination, and passenger connectivity. For instance, records from the International Air Transport Association, a trade association based in Canada, show that domestic air traffic in the full year of January 2025 saw a rise by 5.7% from 2024, coupled with a 2.5% increase in available capacity. Thus, the escalating air passenger traffic is a key driver for the growth of the airborne satellite communication (SATCOM) system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Market?

Major players in the Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Collins Aerospace

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Ball Corporation

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Market?

Major firms in the airborne satellite communication (SATCOM) system market are concentrating on introducing multi-orbit capability to bolster global satellite coverage, augment network dependability, and ensure high-speed connectivity in various regions. The term multi-orbit capability is used to describe a satellite system's potential to function across distinctive orbital regimes, which facilitates better coverage, redundancies, and adaptability for communication, navigation, and data services. To illustrate, in May 2024, SES S.A., a satellite communications company headquartered in Luxembourg and publicly traded, launched its SES Open Orbits, a multi-orbit Ka-band inflight connectivity network intended for airlines. The network integrates GEO (geostationary) and MEO (medium-earth orbit) satellites of SES along with regional collaborators such as Neo Space Group, AeroSat Link, and Hughes Communications India, assuring comprehensive, global coverage. Its open architecture design permits traffic to be dynamically navigated across multiple satellite systems, enabling airlines to provide uniform connectivity from the start of the journey until the end. The initiative is geared towards transforming in-flight connectivity by enabling airlines with non-stop, high-speed internet services globally, thus boosting both the experience of passengers and operational proficiency.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Market Growth

The airborne satellite communication (satcom) system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems And Routers, SATCOM Terminals

2) By Frequency: C-Band, L-Band, Ka-Band, Ku-Band, UHF-Band

3) By Platform: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Satellite Platforms

4) By Application: Military Communication, Commercial Aviation, Search And Rescue, Remote Sensing, Disaster Management

5) By End Use: Government, Defense, Private Aviation, Commercial Airlines

Sub Segments:

1) By Transceivers: Ku Band Transceivers, Ka Band Transceivers, L Band Transceivers, S Band Transceivers

2) By Airborne Radio: Vhf Radios, Uhf Radios, Satcom Radios, High Frequency Radios

3) By Modems And Routers: Satellite Modems, Ip Routers, Network Routers, Data Modems

4) By Satcom Terminals: Airborne Satcom Terminals, Mobile Satcom Terminals, Fixed Satcom Terminals, Portable Satcom Terminals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America was leading the Airborne Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System Global Market Report. However, projections indicate that Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth in the coming period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

