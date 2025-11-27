Oxygen Scavenger Market Set to Reach $3.85 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Oxygen Scavenger Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Oxygen Scavenger Market Through 2025?

The size of the oxygen scavenger market has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is predicted to escalate from $2.6 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The expansion during the historic period can be credited to factors such as food preservation, pharmaceutical industry, beverage industry, chemical industry, and environmental regulations.

In the upcoming years, the market size of the oxygen scavenger is predicted to experience robust growth. By 2029, the market is forecasted to expand to $3.85 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This projected growth over the forecast period can be ascribed to various factors including aerospace and defense, e-commerce, oil and gas exploration, industrial automation, the electronics sector, and medical devices and diagnostics. Key trends within this period are set to include sustainability and green packaging, water treatment, industrial automation, cutting-edge packaging materials, and corrosion prevention.

Download a free sample of the oxygen scavenger market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5913&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Oxygen Scavenger Market?

The growth of the oxygen scavengers market is likely to be driven by the rising demand from the food and beverage sector. The food industry encompasses everything from production and processing to preparation, conversion, preservation, and packing of food items. Oxygen scavengers play an important role in this industry; they are used to reduce or entirely eliminate dissolved oxygen in food and beverage products to ensure longer shelf life and preserve original quality. For instance, a report by Statistics Sweden in September 2022 showed that the revenue generated from sales of food and beverage products amounted to $29.85 billion (SEK 334 billion) – a growth of 2.9 percent. This growth could be ascribed to a rise in sales volume by 2.5 percent and an increase in prices of food and beverages by 0.4 percent, thus reinforcing that increased demand from the food and beverage industry stimulates the expansion of the oxygen scavenger market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Oxygen Scavenger Market?

Major players in the Oxygen Scavenger include:

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

• BASF SE

• Clariant AG

• Ecolab Inc.

• Accepta Ltd.

• Arkema Group

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Aditya Birla Chemicals

• Esseco Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Oxygen Scavenger Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the oxygen scavenger market are generating inventive products like eco-friendly packaging solutions in an effort to cater to a wider audience, boost sales and escalate revenue. Such eco-friendly packaging alternatives, also referred to as sustainable or green packaging, embody materials and methodologies that aim for minimal environmental damage through their life-cycle. Case in point, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, a Japanese chemical firm, debuted AGELESS, a PFAS-free oxygen absorber in July 2023. The company is leading the way with a revolutionary universal packaging solution by removing a harmful grease-proofing agent from its oxygen absorber lineup. As a consequence, the firm introduced AGELESS oxygen absorbers that are completely devoid of PFAS - an industry first. Notably, this PFAS-free solution maintains quality, efficiency, and safety. The AGELESS oxygen absorbers, devoid of PFAS, maintain their oil resistance and effectively remove oxygen from within sealed packages, thus preserving the taste, color, aroma, and nutritional content of fresh food while significantly prolonging the shelf life of the packaged goods.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Oxygen Scavenger Market

The oxygen scavenger market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

2) By Composition: Organic, Inorganic

3) By Form: Sachets, Canisters, Bottle Caps And Labels, OS Films And Pet Bottles, Liquid, Powder

4) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Power, Oil And gas, Chemical, Pulp And Paper

Subsegments:

1) By Metallic: Iron-Based Scavengers, Cobalt-Based Scavengers, Sodium-Based Scavengers

2) By Non-Metallic: Organic Scavengers, Ascorbate-Based Scavengers, Natural Polymer-Based Scavengers, Other Non-Metallic Scavengers

View the full oxygen scavenger market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-scavenger-global-market-report

Global Oxygen Scavenger Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for oxygen scavengers. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is predicted to grow at the quickest rate in the upcoming forecast period. The oxygen scavenger market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oxygen Scavenger Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Oxygen Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-global-market-report

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-concentrators-global-market-report

Oxygen Flow Meters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-flow-meters-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.